For those viewing shooting sports as male-dominated contests, Bartow County 4-H’ers Lucy Evans and Emma Faye Howard will quickly broaden their perspective.
Displaying exceptional marksmanship skills, Lucy and Emma Faye played a key part in helping their teams win state championships and place in the Top 5 at nationals. The duo also performed well at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Nebraska June 25 to 30, with Emma Faye winning third in .22 rifle's three-day contest and Lucy placing 11th overall in air rifle and fifth in its 3P competition. Emma Faye also posted the second highest score — resulting in a second-place showing — for .22’s outdoor silhouette discipline.
“I was shocked, excited and very proud of myself,” Emma Faye said. “It's something I never saw myself achieving but hearing my name called for second place nationally was totally unexpected. At the same time having the honor of placing third in the nation overall was equally shocking and a totally unexpected experience.”
Calling the experience “unforgettable,” Emma Faye was thrilled with her third-place finish.
“A little overwhelming at first but after calming my nerves it's all about focus, not getting overwhelmed and just having fun,” she said. “It went by faster than I imagined it would but all in all it was a once in a lifetime experience and I'm so grateful to have been given the opportunity.”
Echoing Emma Faye’s comments, Lucy — a 10th-grader at Cartersville High — shared placing fifth at nationals in air rifle’s 3P indoor competition was a “huge and unexpected accomplishment.”
“At nationals, we had three competitions, where we competed both as a team and as individuals,” she said. “My first day was my best day. I shot a personal best [534] and was very happy with my placing. My second day was a bit of a struggle since it was a standing match, standing is my weakest position. I shot my average, so I was not too disappointed, but I wish I shot just a few points higher.
“The third and last day was the most stressful. I went into the match fine, but the second I held the rifle up, I got extremely nervous and shaky. For the first half, I was a shaking mess. But my coach pulled me to the side, gave me some interesting words of encouragement, and I finished the second half of the match as strong as ever.”
While Lucy noted “there is a good mix overall of male and female shooters” in the air rifle discipline, she has entered matches where she is the sole female competitor.
“I've heard a fair share of remarks questioning my ability to shoot because of being a female,” she said. “Thankfully, being the only female on my team was not an issue.
“Air rifle and 4-H shooting in general has shown little to no problems. When I placed well at the national championships, I had lots of people congratulating me, both male and female, and people from all over the country were there and were supportive. I highly recommend getting more girls involved in the sport. 4-Her’s are the best and most supportive people you will ever meet.”
Emma Faye also encourages other females to check out shooting sports. She is excited to shine a spotlight on this discipline, hoping to spread awareness of the sport to others.
“I think more females are getting into the sport but it feels good to set an example that women can excel in traditionally male roles of any kind,” she said. “I think it shows anyone can accomplish something they work hard and strive for regardless of their sex.”
Now 16, Emma Faye — a homeschooled 11th-grader — started developing her shooting skills during grammar school. She has participated in shooting sports with 4-H since the fourth grade, initially being a member of the BB team through sixth grade.
“My dad is a veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan and started shooting with his grandfather at the age of 5,” Emma Faye said. “He took me to the shooting range often when I was in elementary school, which is probably what sparked my interest. Shooting with my dad and practicing regularly with my teams over the years has helped improved my skills.
“Sometimes it can be overwhelming physically because of the weather in various seasons,” she said about some of the biggest challenges of competing in the .22 category. “As far as the mental aspect goes, this is where I feel the most calm and focused. It allows me to block out the noise and stress from the rest of the world.”
While Emma Faye naturally took to the sport, Lucy was more tentative at first after almost being struck by a stray bullet.
“I started off being terrified of guns,” Lucy said. “When I was 8, someone spotlighting deer near my house shot through my bedroom window. The bullet came in about 18 inches above my head while I was sleeping. That experience terrified me. After a few years of refusing to touch a gun of any sort, I decided to go squirrel hunting with my dad.”
Along with discovering she was a “pretty good shot,” Lucy shared she enjoyed the overall experience.
“My parents knew Mr. Doug, the 4-H shooting sports coach, and encouraged me to try 4-H air rifle and .22 rifle,” she said. “Over the past two years, I have improved so much, from being last place at competitions to breaking school records, placing fifth in the 4-H National Championships and being invited to compete at the Junior Olympics.
“The biggest challenge for me is plateauing. Shooting the same score multiple weeks or months is very frustrating for me and difficult because of not showing improvement. When competing, I try to keep a neutral mindset. I try to not get frustrated with myself, or get too excited and raise my heart rate or lose focus.”
Referring to both Lucy and Emma Faye as “laid back and not easily upset,” Bartow County 4-H coach Doug Payne underscored their talents.
“They are both mentally adapted to be great rifle competitors,” he said. “Hard to get either athlete off their game.”
Overall, Payne was delighted to see his Bartow County 4-H’ers capture a pair of state titles May 6. The 4-H Target Challenge Weekend State Matches took place at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.
“It was great seeing all their hard work and sacrifices end up in a state championship. It was a proud moment to see all their hard work throughout the year pay off in a big way,” Payne said, adding his favorite moment at the state meet was “the team working together and encouraging each other throughout the match.”
Bartow’s state champions include: .22 rifle team — Woodland High 11th-grader Brendon Dunn, homeschooled 12th-grader Paul Gordy and Emma Faye; and air rifle team — Cartersville High 10th-grader Harper Cole Eubanks, Adairsville High 11th-grader Will Altizer and Lucy. Later, the .22 team went on to place third at nationals and the air rifle team took fifth.
“Both .22 and air rifle matches are three-position contests,” he said, referring to competitors shooting at targets from a prone, sit/kneel and standing position. “.22 adds a rapid fire component that air doesn’t have. Both teams were the best on the line and the scores at the end proved their practice and resolve was worth it.
“In rifle competition — it’s generally thought to be a mental game. As they practice and compete, we discuss and learn ways to cope with the pressure. At some matches, they are literally competing next to a past Olympian. Gets in their heads a little but makes them better athletes in the long run. We start practices in the fall and usually compete somewhere once a month. The kids practice at an air rifle range here in Bartow County and .22 practice is done on private property.”
Being part of a state championship team was a goal both Emma Faye and Lucy had steadfastly worked toward.
“I was honored to represent not only my county, but my state in the national competition,” said Lucy, who was sick during the state match. “My favorite moment at the state contest was walking into the hallway where the scores were posted after a long, hot, sickly and stressful day and seeing Bartow County in first place.
“We were definitely under a lot of pressure. There were some competitors that we knew were very good and had a chance at beating us. Also the pressure of not wanting to disappoint our families or our coach, who put a lot of time and work into getting us there. I put a lot of pressure on myself to do my best and help my team.”
In describing Bartow County’s tasks, Payne provided some details about the .22 team’s national competition.
“At the national match, the .22 competes in three disciplines: rimfire sporter — the same as the state competition, it’s a three-position match/prone, sitting and standing; silhouettes — metal targets in the shape of animals at different distances; and smallbore — considered a precision match with special shooting suits and special rifles,” he said. “Smallbore .22 is the same discipline that is shot at the Olympics.
“[During] rimfire sporter, prone and sitting targets are placed at 50 yards and the standing targets are placed at 25 yards. Smallbore is a three-position match — kneeling, prone and standing — all three targets are set at 50 yards. Silhouette targets are chickens at 40 yards, pigs at 60 yards, turkeys at 77 yards and rams 100 yards.”
When looking back at their accomplishments, Payne shared “it was an amazing end” to the teams’ unwavering commitment to yearlong practicing.
“We generally practice year-round with one goal in mind — state championship and to place well at nationals,” he said. “Both teams accomplished this in a big way.”