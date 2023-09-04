In its 43rd year, the Pine Log Arts and Crafts Fair will continue to provide its organizers moments to treasure. The festival will be presented Sept. 9 and 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Pine Log Church’s campground in Rydal.
Attending the fair for more than 18 years, Amy Powell now is serving as one of the event’s committee members. The Rydal resident joined Pine Log Church in 2006, and shared there are numerous things to “cherish” about the annual Pine Log Arts and Crafts Fair.
“Some favorite things enjoyed by all would include — the annual traditions involved for members and families in preparing for it, like cleanup night, baking desserts, making frozen water jugs for coolers, hanging banners, local Scout troop involvement, musician lineup; everyone being out in the beautiful north Georgia fall weather and on the historical grounds of Pine Log; enjoying fellowship and Sunday service with the returning vendors and attendees all weekend; welcoming new artisans and shoppers to the event and our congregation; sharing the deep history of the church and grounds with visitors,” she said.
This year’s festival will feature a wide range of artisans selling their creations, such as pottery, woodworking, jewelry, photography and candles.
“There are back up to over 50 awesome artists and vendors, up from the prior couple of years,” Powell said. “They are set up under the tabernacle, on ‘tent’ porches and around the campgrounds.”
Powell noted this setup adds to the uniqueness of the Pine Log Arts and Crafts Fair. The fair’s grounds also will take center stage during history tours scheduled throughout the event.
“Knowing and sharing the rich history of the geography, community and development of the area always makes for fun discussions and keeps the sense of small towns alive,” Powell said. “The setting itself being on sacred ground that includes historical landmarks of the church, ‘tents,’ open air tabernacle and cemetery. Once you visit; you will understand the unique significance.”
Pine Log Church’s records highlight its rich past, sharing it is the “oldest continually used church in Bartow County.”
In the 1830s, the place of worship was initially pastored by the Rev. Stephen Ellis. Located at 3497 Pine Log Road, the current building was constructed in 1842.
One of Pine Log Church’s most famous stories occurred during a Charleston earthquake in the late 19th century.
According to www.waymarking.com, “… in August of 1886, the Rev. J.N. Sullivan preached a revival during a sweltering weeklong series of meetings. … The people there that last day later remembered well how the preacher fell to his knees and prayed, ‘Lord, if it takes it to move the hearts of these people, shake the ground on which this old building stands.’
“… Sullivan had barely finished his prayer when the building shook so forcefully that all inside felt it. The congregation remembers seeing the preacher’s water pitcher and glass of water shake on the pulpit. The reaction was immediate, intense and sustained. The congregation rushed to the altar to pray. A few fanned out to spread the word and others from nearby homes joined those already in the church. The worshippers prayed through the night. The next day, news reached Pine Log of a major earthquake in Charleston, South Carolina.”
More information on the Pine Log Arts and Crafts Fair can be obtained on Pine Log Church’s website, https://pinelogchurch.org. Admission to the event will be $3 for adults.