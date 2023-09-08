Jose Santamaria will soon be embarking on a new chapter with Tellus Science Museum.
During the venue’s Dinos & Diamonds fundraising gala Aug. 26, the Cartersville museum announced he will be moving from his executive director position to part-time director emeritus. Tellus’ director of development, Adam Wade will assume the executive director role, effective Oct. 1.
“I have been thinking about it for a while,” Santamaria said, regarding his decision to step down from the executive executive role. “The easy answer is that [my wife] Maia is retired, and I want to spend more time with her and our family. I also wanted to leave the museum in great shape for the next person, and it took a couple of years for us to bounce back from COVID.
“The museum is doing very well now. There are also some major projects on the horizon, and I feel it would be a better use of my time and skills to focus on them specifically, while letting someone else run the museum day to day. It’s a way for me to slow down, but still contribute to the museum."
In Santamaria’s new part-time role, he will primarily be assisting with Tellus’ upcoming major projects and fundraising, in addition to helping bolster the museum’s “excellent” collection of minerals and fossils.
“I want to remain connected to the museum, albeit in a reduced manner, because Tellus means a lot to me, and I think I can still be of service to the organization,” he said.
At this time, Santamaria has not pinpointed an official retirement date.
“Jose has always been very passionate about bringing science education to the community,” said Cathy Lee Eckert, chief operations officer of Georgia Museums Inc., which operates four museums: Bartow History Museum, Booth Western Art Museum, Savoy Automobile Museum and Tellus Science Museum.
“When Weinman Mineral Museum transitioned to Tellus Science Museum, his natural leadership abilities and excitement for science were instrumental in developing high-quality educational programs, thoughtful interactive exhibits and overall transforming Tellus into the institution it is today.”
An expansion of the former Weinman Mineral Museum, Tellus is situated at 100 Tellus Drive. The venue became a Smithsonian affiliate during its first year in 2009. Since opening, Tellus has welcomed around 2.7 million guests, with more than 201,000 people visiting in 2022.
Along with the planetarium, the 120,000-square-foot museum is comprised of four main exhibit spaces — Collins Family My Big Backyard, Millar Science in Motion, Weinman Mineral Gallery and the Fossil Gallery — a solar house, observatory and the outdoor Czahor Solar System Trail.
“Jose’s commitment to representing science accurately, educating and engaging audiences is felt throughout the organization,” Eckert said. “In his years as executive director, he has been a huge part of developing successful Tellus events, such as RockFest and Heavy Metal in Motion. Through his own personal connections in the geology and mineral world, Jose has helped turn Tellus Science Museum into the repository for Georgia minerals and fossils, with a focus on preserving Georgia’s overall geological history.
“Additionally, he has contributed to the museum’s collection many times with his own field work. Under Jose’s leadership, the museum has won dozens of awards on the local, state and national level, and of course, he was instrumental in Tellus earning a Smithsonian affiliation, which allowed for access to unique and rare artifacts and a diverse array of educational resources.”
While Santamaria shared his journey to pursuing a career in science, specifically in a museum setting, is a long story, his interest in this area of study was piqued in elementary school.
“I became fascinated with geology and minerals when I was 10 years old,” Santamaria said. “I also followed the U.S. space program and was totally excited when we landed on the moon. My studies and career took a zigzag path, but after college my passion for minerals and mineral collecting reignited. I became active with mineral clubs in Atlanta doing programs and creating graphics.
“By the time I interviewed for the director position at the Weinman, I had experience managing staff, looking after a facility and teaching the public about rocks. I came on as director at the Weinman Mineral Museum in August of 1996.”
Serving as the executive director for nearly three decades, Santamaria has witnessed a bevy of changes and experiences within the venue.
“When I first came on board with the Weinman, we had a staff of five full-time employees and only a handful of part-time employees,” he said. “At that time, our biggest goals were to transform the museum exhibits into more ‘user-friendly’ formats and to expand our school programs into something more interactive and hands on. We were very successful with these and were able to expand staff over the years, but sometimes it felt that we were bursting at the seams.
“Fast forward to 2009 when we expanded into Tellus — the museum itself grew from 9,000 to 120,000 square feet, the campus went from 4.5 acres to 50 acres, and visitation soared from 22,000 to over 200,000 the first year. The bottom line is that the vast community from which we draw visitors was ready for something like Tellus, and I’m just very pleased to have seen it happen.”
In 2016, Santamaria captured the Museum Professional of the Year award from the Georgia Association of Museums. As Eckert noted, Tellus has earned numerous awards and secured various notable exhibits and specimens for its collection with Santamaria at the helm.
“Anytime we win an award that has been voted on by the general public, it really stands out to me,” he said. “Getting our Smithsonian affiliation was a big deal to us. With their loan of artifacts from the Apollo Space Program, we were able to get a moon rock.
“Additionally, local fossils from Ladds quarry came back to Cartersville, and we were able to put together some outstanding exhibits on jeweled objects and artifacts from the Etowah Indian Mounds. The big accomplishment of course, was expanding from the Weinman to Tellus and getting donors to start supporting us as never before.”
Through the years, the goal of Tellus’ collection remains to “focus on Georgia mineralogy and paleontology,” Santamaria shared.
“First, because we’re a Georgia-based science museum with a heavy geology emphasis, but also because no one else in the state is focusing on it,” he said. “No state entity or university is currently working to preserve Georgia’s geological history, which has left Tellus to become the repository of important minerals, fossils and other specimens from our state.
“Over the years, my staff and I have worked with collectors to add exceptional barytes from Bartow County; rutiles and lazulites from Graves Mountain; beautiful amethyst from different areas of Georgia; and much more. Then there are the specimens that I’ve personally donated to the museum. When I see one on exhibit, I smile to myself and think, ‘I collected that!’”
First and foremost, Santamaria noted he always has strived for Tellus to “provide educational experiences” for its guests.
“At Tellus, our guests get to see things they won’t see anywhere else in the Southeast, such as world-class exhibits on minerals, fossils, transportation, hands-on science and astronomy,” he said. “The comment I like to hear most from visitors experiencing our exhibits is, ‘Wow! I didn’t know that!’ It is always my hope that our visitors leave the museum with a better appreciation for factual science.”