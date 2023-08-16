The “complicated and frequently scary topic” of “forever chemicals” will take center stage at Tellus Science Museum Aug. 18. At 7 p.m., Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman — the executive director and riverkeeper of the Coosa River Basin Initiative — will deliver a lecture about these chemicals and their impact on the Coosa River.
“’Forever chemicals’ is a colloquial term for any chemical that does not break down easily in nature,” Demonbreun-Chapman said. “Lots of chemicals have been called forever chemicals over the years, but currently, ‘forever chemicals’ is typically used to represent per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. These synthetic chemicals have been used for decades in a great many manufacturing applications, notably nonstick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics/carpets, waterproofing, fast food wrappers/containers and firefighting foam, just to name a few.
“The fluorinated carbon bond in these chemicals is incredibly strong. It makes these chemicals very durable and effective in their various applications. Unfortunately, it also means they persist in the environment, bioaccumulating in fish, wildlife and humans.”
Demonbreun-Chapman’s “Forever Chemicals in the Coosa River” presentation is part of Tellus’ public programming.
An expansion of the former Weinman Mineral Museum, the venue is situated at 100 Tellus Drive in Cartersville. The museum became a Smithsonian affiliate during its opening year in 2009.
In addition to the outdoor Czahor Solar System Trail, the 120,000-square-foot museum is comprised of four main galleries — Collins Family My Big Backyard, Millar Science in Motion, Weinman Mineral Gallery and the Fossil Gallery — a 120-seat digital planetarium, solar house and an observatory.
“I am always on the lookout for science lecture topics that are relevant to issues in science today,” said David Dundee, Tellus’ director of education. “Awareness about these forever chemicals are important for anyone who drinks water. Where does our water come from and how safe is it?
“The city of Rome has agreed to build a $100 million water treatment plant to clean up the water on the Oostanaula River. These chemicals have been linked to textile mills along the river. Forever chemicals or PFAS have been linked to many potentially deadly health problems. Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman is the executive director of the Coosa River Basin Initiative and is an expert in issues of water pollution.”
In reviewing his upcoming presentation, Demonbreun-Chapman shared his lecture will feature “a bit of the history around PFAS, our failed attempts at managing them with conventional treatment methods, federal and state regulations that are changing the landscape, local contamination and related lawsuits.” A resident of Rome, he has served in his current role with Coosa River Basin Initiative for seven years.
“For years, there has not been a lot of good news concerning PFAS, but we are currently in a moment where there is a lot of momentum to address this complicated issue with better policy, legal accountability and advancements in treatment technology,” Demonbreun-Chapman said. “‘Big Carpet’ in Dalton, Georgia, and elsewhere in northwest Georgia represents some of the largest sources of contamination. But beyond this more obvious source of contamination, these chemicals are incredibly mobile and reach our environments through lots of other sources.
“While Bartow County may not be impacted by this region's largest sources of these chemicals, remarkably small concentrations of these contaminants can have adverse health impacts across communities. Studies repeatedly show that these chemicals are making it into drinking water systems across the country. According to state records, Bartow's last test date for PFAS was in 2015 when reporting thresholds for PFAS sampling were much higher.”
Free for museum members, the “Forever Chemicals in the Coosa River” lecture will be included in regular admission to Tellus for nonmembers. For more information about the museum and its events and programs, call 770-606-5700 or visit http://tellusmuseum.org.
“We work to protect clean water in one of the river basins with the largest PFAS contamination in the country,” Demonbreun-Chapman said. “We work to raise awareness on this issue so individuals and families can make informed decisions about how they consume water at home. We also hope these individuals will make their desires and expectations clear concerning how our local, state and federal governments protect our drinking water resources from emerging contaminants. When needed, CRBI also enters into litigation with the goal of reaching the negotiating table to find creative solutions to eliminate the spread of these chemicals at the source.
“PFAS is a complicated and frequently scary topic. My goal is to offer some clarity around the issue and provide area residents with up-to-date information on what is happening across the state and country to address this large issue.”