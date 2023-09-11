Known for her unwavering faith and gracious nature, Annie Mae Jackson is Tiger Lily Estates Assisted Living & Memory Care’s first centenarian. Opened Aug. 1, 2021, the facility is situated at 233 Gilreath Road in Cartersville.
“Turning 100 is a very rare, momentous occasion,” said Ellen Shaw, Tiger Lily’s life enrichment director. “It’s a milestone — you are a centenarian. You now have become a part of an elite club of seniors.
“For a year, our team and the residents have been planning and counting down to Annie Mae’s big day. And all through the year we would tell Annie Mae we could not wait for her big day. And she would always very graciously say, ‘Y’all don’t have to do anything for me.’ Little did she know.”
To celebrate her 100th birthday, Jackson’s loved ones, including her daughters Gail Martin and Diane Popham; Tiger Lily’s residents and team members; and Trinity Hospice’s representatives gathered together last month. Shaw shared they transformed the “cottage into a regal setting fit for a queen” with residents singing a “rousing happy birthday.”
Born on Aug. 11, 1923, in Sand Mountain, Alabama, Jackson was raised in Rockmart. She has resided in Bartow County for six decades. Jackson was a homemaker while married to her husband, Bloyce. She learned to drive after he passed away when she was 62.
Looking over her life, Jackson credits her trust in the Lord for her longevity.
“I give Him my life,” she said. “It means the world to me — my faith does.”
While her declining eyesight hampers her ability to read the Bible, she takes joy in daily visits from AnnMarie Flesch, a certified nurse assistant with Trinity Hospice.
“It's always a pleasure working as Annie's hospice CNA,” Flesch said. “I have been privileged to be able to experience what it's like to take care of a 100-year-old patient.
“Annie is so sweet and kind and enjoys when I read Scripture in my Bible. Every morning, we start off getting her ready for the day and to end our visit we say a few prayers and read Scripture.”
She shared this is a “great way” for Jackson to begin her morning.
“Annie is a loving, compassionate Christian woman who walks in faith with the Lord,” Flesch said. “She is filled with overflowing joy and lots of emotions when we read the Word of God.
“We say prayers for the days to come and let God know we are extremely grateful for all He does for us. It’s such a privilege to take care of and be a part of her story. I'm beyond thankful to be a part of her journey.”
Overall, Jackson has three children, one of whom is deceased; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. Along with her 100th birthday party at Tiger Lily, she also celebrated at Rockmart’s Hills Creek Baptist Church, where more than 100 guests attended.
“Her faith is very important to her as is her family,” Shaw said. “‘Amazing Grace’ is her favorite song. Loving, kind, gracious and always putting others first is our Annie Mae. Perseverance and you don’t give up, eating healthy and exercise are key to living a long life.
“Annie Mae’s motivation to continue walking and exercise inspires all of us. In spite of her limited hearing and sight, she shows up in life for every opportunity to seize the moment.”
Shaw’s comment regarding Jackson’s dedication to fitness is highlighted in a story Tiger Lily shared with The Daily Tribune News.
“In her mid-40s, Annie Mae visited a therapist to address her arthritis,” according to the emailed write-up. “She was told ‘either you get moving or you will be in a wheelchair the rest of your life.’ Annie Mae took that to heart and ‘got moving!’ Inspired by Jack Lalanne and Richard Simmons as her exercise gurus, Annie Mae burned through four exercise bikes in her lifetime!
“As the years progressed and she slowed down, Annie Mae took up walking her neighborhood every day. When that was no longer an option, her driveway became her walking route. As her diminishing eyesight and hearing limited her walking regime, Annie Mae carved out a new route inside her house. She eventually wore out a path in her carpet! Now, at the impressive age of 100, you can find our precious Annie Mae continuing her daily walks in the hallways of Tiger Lily Estates Assisted Living in Cartersville.”