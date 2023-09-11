For Matt Terry, the 9/11 Run to Remember 5K continues to be a sight to behold. The Cartersville resident is the co-owner of Wire2Wire Running, which has managed the race since its inception three years ago.
“The race itself was initially the idea of Cartersville Fire Department Chief Scott Carter in an effort to honor all first responders in 2021 for the 20-year anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11,” Terry said. “His original idea was for it to be a one-time event, but the community reception to the race was so great that it’s stuck and has become an annual event.
“I have oftentimes said that, while there may be larger races that we have been a part of, there is never a more ‘photogenic’ one. The optics associated with this race are just amazing. From the flag-bearing first responders and veterans that participate as runners in the race itself to the flashing blue-and-red lights along the route, and most especially, the loop through Fire Station No. 1 — it’s quite [a] sight to see and is truly one of the reasons that folks opt to participate in this race year after year.”
Presented by the Cartersville fire and police departments and Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service, Sept. 9’s 5K began and ended at Friendship Plaza in downtown Cartersville. The race featured about 250 runners, many of whom were local first responders and veterans.
“This race is truly something special with the involvement of CFD and CPD, and the ‘loop’ through Fire Station No. 1 just makes the run truly one to remember,” Terry said. “If you’re a north Georgia runner and you’ve not participated in this one in the past, it’s a must for you for 2024.”
Twenty-two years ago, Terry — who travels for his non-Wire2Wire job — had just returned from a plane trip when 9/11 struck. On Sept. 11, 2001, he was glued to the TV. He watched as events unfolded around the al-Qaida terrorist attacks, in which four commercial airliners were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, killing nearly 3,000 civilians and public safety personnel.
“I was fortunate enough to be working from home in Cartersville on Tuesday 9/11, but remember thinking about the flight I had just taken, and how terrified those folks must have been when the planes first hit the twin towers and the Pentagon,” Terry said. “So my initial thought was focused on the passengers.
“But then when the towers fell, immediately my attention switched to all of the folks that did not get out and the first responders that were on their way to save them. It’s as if everything just fell silent when watching it on TV — a moment that no one will ever forget.”
Prior to the 5K’s start, participants gathered for a brief program, including a presentation of colors, National Anthem, invocation and an address by Carter.
“I challenged our runners to remember that 22 years ago a group attacked our country trying to make us fall,” Carter said. “We may have gone to our knees for a bit but today we are running, running to remember those who gave their life to save others.”
In looking back over this year’s 5K, Carter said he was “pleased” and “humbled” by how the public continues to embrace this benefit.
“Our community is such a giving, compassionate community,” Carter said. “From every sponsor, every runner and every one that stood on the side of the road cheering, it was amazing.
“The funds we raise will help the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation and the Next Rung organization. GFBF supports burn survivors and their support network. They are strong in prevention and education as well. Next Rung is an organization that assists firefighters combating PTSD, suicide prevention supporting responders dealing with the aftermath of their profession.”
As Terry noted, Carter shared the 9/11 Run to Remember 5K kicked off to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in 2021.
“The whole thought behind it was an event to help us remember those that lost their lives in that horrible day,” he said. “We finish the race by giving each runner on the last mile an American flag with a photo, name and description of one who had fallen on 9/11.
“Each runner then carries that flag to the end, that way symbolically we remember and make sure the fallen make it to the finish line. It was part of the 20th anniversary celebration. While we were at it, we raised funds for some important charities to firefighters and responders.”
The 5K’s overall winner was Cartersville resident James Smith with a time of 20:37.3. He was followed by Chase Carruth, 21:34.2, and Sam Holladay, 21:40.4.
Winning the 70-and-over female category was Lynn Tatum with a time of 38:17.7. A resident of White, the 71-year-old has participated in the race all three years.
“There’s a group of ladies that I have exercised with for quite a number of years, Michele Bledsoe being one of them,” she said, referring to Bledsoe, the 5K’s coordinator and race director. “So, we participate to support her but primarily to show support and appreciation for those who have sacrificed and serve this great community and country that we are so blessed to live in.”
With several of her loved ones called to serve, Tatum extends thanks to those working in this capacity.
“We currently have a grandson and a granddaughter serving in the Army as well as a grandson who is a Bartow County fireman,” she said. “We, as a family, are thankful for everyone who has and who does sacrifice and serve.”
Along with providing some remarks at the beginning of the event, Carter also ran in the 5K, with a time of 40:50.6.
“As you run, you have so many that encourage you along the way,” Carter said. “Cheering, clapping and supporting.
“As you run the course, when I turned onto Cassville Road there was a huge American flag flying off of our aerial with the sun coming up high, honestly that took my breath more than the run,” he said, referring to an American flag that was lifted in the air by CFD’s tower truck. “You entered the fire station running through and you make a circle with multiple emergency vehicles, police and fire with lights flashing, all the while you are being cheered on by firefighters and their families. You exit the station and start heading back to downtown. I work in that building every day, but it moved me beyond measure.”
Another touching moment for Carter took place as he neared the end of the race.
“I picked up my flag and got to the finish line,” he said. “There was a disabled veteran on a cane with two guys supporting him. He kept going one step after another step.
“When he crossed the finish line, it was just as the awards ceremony was beginning. There was such a loud roar from the crowd, cheering him on. I will never forget that moment.”
Like Terry, Carter watched the 9/11 tragedy unfold through news reports on TV. At the time, he was serving as the fire chief for the city of Rockmart.
“I was on duty and a friend called for us to turn on the TV,” Carter said. “We stood in the kitchen at the fire department and watched live as the second plane hit the towers. The kitchen, just like our nation, went silent.
“It is so hard to put this into words,” he said, referring to watching public safety personnel walking toward the World Trade Center. “You knew the sacrifices that were being made. You also knew that any firefighter, police officer, responder whether they were in New York or Cartersville, if called upon would make the same sacrifice to protect our nation and our community.”