HOLLYWOOD -- Disney was quick to consider "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" a bomb after it only grossed $303.6 million after its first two weeks with a budget of $295 million!
Did you know Steven Spielberg's original choice for Indiana Jones was Tom Selleck? In 1980, Spielberg made no secret Selleck was his choice for Indiana Jones and asked CBS to release Selleck from his contract 10 days early. But it seems that Spielberg's praise was all CBS needed. Knowing a good thing when they saw it, CBS decided to greenlight the pilot for a crime drama series they had shot, which is how Selleck became "Magnum, P.I."
Disappointed at losing the chance at playing the role in what was guaranteed to become a franchise, Selleck flew to Hawaii and rented a house at Black's Beach. The next day, the Screen Actors Guild announced their actors' strike, and he lost his salary, forcing him to do landscaping for his landlord in order to pay his rent.
During the five month strike, Spielberg signed a waiver with SAG, cast Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones and began shooting on June 23, 1980, during the strike. Fortunately, "Magnum" became a huge hit, and in 1982, director Blake Edwards wanted Selleck to star opposite Julie Andrews in "Victor/Victoria." But CBS added four more seasons of "Magnum," and he had to pass, but recommended James Garner, who he worked with on two episodes of "The Rockford Files."
Then, in 1985, Selleck was offered the starring role in "Witness," but CBS, again, decided to add more seasons of "Magnum." So, the role, again, went to Ford, who received an Oscar nomination for the film. Later on in 1987, Selleck starred in "Three Men and a Baby," with Ted Danson and Steve Guttenberg, which cost $15 million and grossed $240 million.
Starting in 2005, Selleck starred in "Stone Cold," the first of nine made-for-TV films based on the "Jesse Stone" novels. In 2010, he became police commissioner Frank Reagan in "Blue Bloods," which has been renewed for its 14th season. So, "Indiana Jones" is officially done after five films, but "Blue Bloods" keeps rolling along.
***
The streaming services have blown CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox out of the water with primetime Emmy nominations. The networks didn't receive any nominations in the Drama categories for Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor or Supporting Actress. "Abbott Elementary" did receive a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as nominations for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Quinta Brunson) and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Tyler James Williams).
Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert were nominated in the Talk Series category -- but not Jimmy Fallon, who only saw his game show "That's My Jam" get nominated. "Amazing Race" and "Survivor" got nods for the Competition Program category, "The Simpsons" for the Animated category, and "Shark Tank" for Structured Reality. Lastly, "Family Feud," "Jeopardy," "The Price Is Right" and "Wheel of Fortune" were the rest of the Game Show noms. This must be why Hollywood is referring to these networks as the "screaming service" networks!