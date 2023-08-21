Two non-advertised voting items were added to the Cartersville City Council docket at a public meeting on Aug. 17 — and to say that they were massive is an understatement.
“As most of y’all know, we have been working to secure a project which hasn’t been a secret in the community,” said Cartersville City Attorney Keith Lovell. “Since they’ve been out there working at Highland 75 for the last four or five months.”
On Aug. 15, Lovell said the Cartersville-Bartow County Joint Development Authority (JDA) approved a memorandum of understanding with Hanwha Qcells, Inc. regarding their proposed solar cell manufacturing facility investments in an industrial park off Cass-White Road.
“In a nutshell, what that memorandum provides is that they will be making a minimum investment of $2.4 billion,” Lovell said. “They only have to bond $2 billion of that, however, if they don’t make the $2.4 billion in investments then the tax incentives or abatements — as people refer to them — that the City has offered will not apply to their project and they will be penalized through a formula that’s in here.”
The City MOU agreement, Lovell added, includes a fixed schedule for lease and payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) payments.
“Traditionally what we have done is when a project comes in and says they want to spend $2 billion in our community,” Lovell said, “we take them at their word, we issue the money, they do that, and four or five years down the road they might come before the County tax assessors and say ‘well, we spent our $2 billion but the current value of that is now $1.5 billion — so we want you to base our property taxes on that.’”
Instead, Lovell said the Hanwha MOU agreement locks in the upfront $2 billion in investment — “and that is the value of the equipment that we will be using for the life of the bonds to do the tax abatement formula, instead of that changing year to year based on that.”
Lovell said the Bartow County government worked out a similar framework for the $4 billion-plus SK On/Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility proposed off Highway 411.
He said that Hanwha does reserve the right to pursue as much as $2.9 billion in bonds for the Cartersville project.
“This MOU will still have to be approved by the County, the board of tax assessors, the tax commissioner and the company has to send their signatures over as well,” Lovell continued. “We’re actually making them sign a guarantee that they will fulfill the obligations in the MOU — normally that’s done as part of the bond validation process, but [JDA Chairman James Jarrett] just felt that a project this large and with this potential impact on the community — and the fact that they’re already out there grading on the site — that we want to have a guarantee with respect to that.”
The project site, Lovell continued, would span about 374 acres.
“It is actually two different manufacturing facilities,” he added. “There will be their main facility, which will be through Hanwha Qcells of Georgia, Inc., on about 320 of the acres — and on around 50 acres, they will have Hanwha Advanced Materials, Inc., which makes some of the widgets or whatever you want to call them to make the solar panels that they make in the main facility.”
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has already approved a $300 million issuance for sewage treatment at the Hanwah site. An inducement letter resolution approved by the JDA earlier this year gives the South Korean-based company the ability to pursue up to $750 million in bonds for solid waste pretreatment facilities.
At a minimum, Lovell said officials anticipate the two investments to bring 2,165 new jobs to the community. Factoring in additional facilities in Dalton, he indicated that the companies are angling to bring as many as 4,000 new jobs to the northwest Georgia corridor — if not more.
“I think they will maybe be the largest employer in the city after it’s all said and done,” he continued.
Members of the Cartersville City Council subsequently voted to approve both the MOU agreement and the guarantee agreement associated with the development.
“It will be considered by the County commissioner at a meeting next Wednesday, I believe,” Lovell said.