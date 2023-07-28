Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge D. Scott Smith set bond at $50,000 in Bartow Superior Court on July 25 for a Macon, Georgia, man facing several felony offenses — including first degree home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Defendant Joseph Lynn Trigger, 26, is also facing one count of second degree criminal damage to private property and one count of burglary, according to Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) documents.
“He got arrested in Bibb County, which is his home county,” said defense attorney Roger Curry. “He has a high school degree, he has got no prior criminal history whatsoever.”
Curry said the defendant has been held in pretrial detention since June 7, noting that Trigger was transported to the Bartow County Jail on June 14.
“He’s got both parents, he’s got children, he’s got brothers and sisters and grandparents,” Curry continued. “Everyone lives in Bibb County that’s related to him … he has a warehouse job waiting for him.”
Cherokee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Conner Dooley said some of the investigatory materials related to the case are still outstanding.
“Having said that, the State’s position right now is that Mr. Trigger was — in a case of nominative determinism — the triggerman in a home invasion/armed robbery,” Dooley told the court. “He, along with a young lady, came to a hotel room that the victim was staying at. They knocked on the door, the victim initially refused to open up; at which time Mr. Trigger and his codefendant kicked in the door, rushed in and put a gun to the victim’s head and threatened him over some dealings that were not particularly coherent from what I’ve been able to understand.”
Per Dooley, Trigger allegedly told the victim in the case that he would “come back” if said victim called the police.
Assessing Trigger’s criminal history, Dooley said that the defendant does appear to have a probation violation on his record.
“But there’s nothing to indicate what could have put him on probation at that point,” Dooley continued. “I’m not sure that means he’s been convicted of something out of state … it’s also possible that that cycle is just entered erroneously.”
Regardless, Dooley said the State considered Trigger a threat to the community at large.
"He’s a risk to obstruct justice, seeing as how he threatened the victim,” he said. “It doesn’t appear that he has any ties to Bartow County, so I suspect that if he is granted a bond — it ultimately becomes an issue, we had some difficulty getting him here, particularly considering some of the organizational challenges that Bibb County can pose in dealing with this sort of thing.”
The alleged offenses took place at the Efficiency Lodge off Highway 20 on Dec. 23, 2021, per BCSO documents.
“He will be required to live at the residence with his mother,” Judge Smith ordered after setting Trigger’s bond. “He is not to have any contact with the victim in this case in any means whatsoever while he’s out on bond.”
As of July 87, Trigger remained in pretrial custody at the Bartow County Jail.