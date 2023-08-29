Filings with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) indicate that a publicly traded, Las Vegas-based company has plans to construct a $772 million data center project in Cartersville.
According to the developments of regional impact (DRI) submission from Switch, LTD, the proposed development would consist of a single building “approximately 1,620 feet in length along with associated driveways, detention ponds and an electrical substation” on a 126-acre parcel currently owned by Carter Grove (Atlanta) ASLI VI.
The proposed development would be built south of the intersection of Old Alabama Road and Bates Road and extend to the Paulding County line.
Per the DRI submission, dated Aug. 29, that facility would take up just 6.5% of the total parcel, with the second quarter of 2026 penciled in as the completion date.
Those DCA records, however, indicate that the facility is just the first phase of a much larger project — described as the “Switch KEEP 2.0 Atlanta North Campus” — which has a tentative completion date of 2046.
Switch already has a presence at the existing Keep Campus in Douglas County.
The documents also indicate that rezoning and text amendments would be required for the project to move forward.
The applicant estimates that the development would generate about $15 million a year in local tax revenues once completed.
“To mitigate the project's impacts on stormwater management, a minimum 75-foot buffer would be maintained along Ward Creek and its branches,” the DRI submission reads. “Stormwater detention ponds are planned to retain 100-year rainfall runoff volumes from the impervious surfaces in accordance with Georgia requirements.”
From 2015 to 2019 Switch’s annual revenue increased from $265.9 million to $462.3 million.
In addition to the company’s footprint in Nevada and Georgia, Switch also maintains investments in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Austin, Texas.