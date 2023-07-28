A 56-year-old Acworth man received consecutive life in prison sentences in Bartow Superior Court on July 25.
Defendant Kevin Ricardo McQueen was found guilty on nine counts in a June jury trial — including two counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of aggravated sexual battery and six counts of child molestation.
“These cases are shocking and troubling to the court and just about anybody who hears them,” Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge D. Scott Smith said. “The aggravating situation here is the fact that Mr. McQueen does have some history and that history has certainly been entered into evidence here, which is going to make this a recidivist sentence based on his previous convictions.”
The two aggravated child molestation counts merged into a single count, ultimately producing one life in prison sentence. McQueen received a second life in prison sentence for the aggravated sexual battery count.
All six of the child molestation counts were merged, with McQueen receiving an additional 20 year sentence — with the first 19 years to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation.
The defendant would have to abide by sex offender conditions for that one-year probation period.
Cherokee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Erle Newton said the victim testified that she experienced sexual abuse from McQueen when she was as young as 6 years old.
“For a long time, she was afraid to tell anybody,” Newton said. “There were some rewards that she was given for performing sex acts with him and on him and he would also take away some privileges from her.”
It’s yet another disheartening case for the circuit, Newton said — but he noted that it’s hardly uncommon.
“He has a prior conviction for child molestation back in 1997 out of DeKalb County,” he told the court. “Additionally, for the purpose of aggravation today I’m tendering copies of two certified copies of convictions.”
The first presented by Newton pertained to a 1996 DeKalb County conviction for false imprisonment while the second pertained to a 1999 Chatham County conviction for robbery by force.
“Given the two convictions that the court now has before it plus the child molestation from 1997 out of DeKalb, this makes it four felony convictions with this case,” he said.
As part of the sentence, the defendant is ordered to have no contact whatsoever with the named victim in the case.
The victim was not present in Bartow Superior Court for the July 25 sentencing hearing.
Defense attorney Lloyd Matthews told the court that he intends to file a motion for a new trial on McQueen’s behalf.
“Then I’ll kind of bow out,” he added. “I would ask that counts one and two run concurrent with one another for the life sentence … as egregious as these offenses are considered, they’re not tantamount to taking a child’s life.”
Matthews also raised questions about the child molestation accusations introduced during the jury trial.
“That evidence was used up,” he said, “and the State should be prevented from re-using that same evidence to aggravate the sentence.”
McQueen briefly addressed the court before Smith ordered his sentence.
“I feel as though I wasn’t tried fairly,” he told the court. “I’m not trying to throw race in here, I was the only Black in the courtroom.”
The June jury trial was overseen by former Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge Jeffrey Watkins, who is now a justice for the Georgia Court of Appeals.
“I’m aware of this case through the pre-sentencing investigation and through some of the logistical discussions that Judge Watkins had with me,” Smith said. “He told me how this case came before the court, I believe it was tried once.”
McQueen told the court that he did not comprehend what the consecutive life sentences entailed.
“I’m not going to die and come back and then die again, but what does that mean?” he asked.
In response, Smith told the defendant that a life sentence does not necessarily mean that he will remain behind bars until his death.
“Sometimes the parole board can consider a person on a life sentence to be paroled,” he explained. “What this means is that after you complete one life sentence and you’re considered for parole, there’s another life sentence behind it that they would have to consider, as well.”