A 49-year-old Adairsville man has been charged with aggravated assault following an incident alleged to have occurred at a Cartersville bar on July 15.
According to Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) records, defendant Brian David Blalock was initially booked into the local jail on July 16.
A Cartersville Police Department (CPD) field case report indicates that Blalock allegedly struck a female with a vehicle.
“She and her male friend had went to the Local for their first date,” the CPD narrative reads. “She had three drinks and Brian had approximately seven drinks.”
At one point, the responding officer states that the defendant “became hostile” and told the victim he wanted to leave the establishment along 120 South Erwin St.
“She told him she could find a ride home but she needed to get her purse out of the car,” the report reads. “She went to his vehicle parked near the steps of the back patio … she leaned into the front passenger seat to grab her purse [and] Brian accelerated away from her causing the B post to strike her in the left side of the head.”
The collision was forceful enough to send the alleged victim crashing to the pavement, per the CPD report.
“Her left shoulder hurt, along with her left knee, and the left side of her head,” the report continued. “The victim had visible marks and abrasions on her shoulder and knee.”
Blalock actually called the victim on her phone while she was still speaking with police officers.
“I heard Mr. Blalock states she should have got in the car,” the report reads. “He also stated he would not return to the scene.”
The victim was ultimately treated at Piedmont Cartersville.
“They saw [the] victim trying to get into a vehicle near the back patio exit stairs,” one witness told law enforcement. “They saw the vehicle accelerate away and heard [the] victim strike the ground hard.”
A be on the lookout notice was relayed to the Adairsville Police Department. The defendant’s vehicle was found at the Harvest Moon RV Park along Poplar Springs Road shortly thereafter.
A warrant was subsequently issued for Blalock’s arrest.
According to BCSO data, Blalock remains in pretrial detention as of July 21. No bond information was posted for the defendant at that time.