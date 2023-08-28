Adairsville City Manager Pam Madison gazed into the proverbial crystal ball at a community forum event held ay NorthPointe Church on Aug. 24, indicating that the municipality’s total population is on pace to more than double over the next half decade — and even that figure could be an undercount.
As of mid-2023, Madison pegged the population of Adairsville at 6,190 residents.
“We are projecting that we will probably be at about 13,000 in the next five years,” she said. “And if all of the vacant land in the City builds out, we believe it will be at about 16,000.”
Those projections, Madison continued, do come with all the usual caveats.
“If you go down Woody Road by Thacker Farms and the new Arrington, there’s farmland,” she said. “What we see happening, parents are passing and children are selling the properties and it’s becoming single-family home developments … so we haven’t even factored that in because that’s just very hard to tell.”
Madison said the City filed an appeal regarding its 2020 U.S. Census population count, which was tabbed at 4,878 residents.
“Many jurisdictions around the country thought that the Census was undercounted,” she said. “They denied our appeal.”
As for what’s driving that sudden, explosive growth, Madison checked off several proposed projects within the City limits of Adairsville.
“We have had a mix of residential and commercial growth,” she said. “We were very lucky to get Duluth Trading Co., Duluth is bringing 350 jobs — it’s not just a distribution center, it will actually be a fulfillment center, so if you order online it’ll come from the Georgia North industrial park.”
Moving forward, Madison said the local government is striving to relegate future industrial developments to either Princeton Boulevard or the aforementioned Georgia North industrial park.
“We do have a piece of industrial property that you’ll see coming up that we are working with that developer to downzone quite a bit of that property to residential,” Madison continued.
Then there’s the tract colloquially referred to as “the PUD,” a proposed planned unit development off Highway 140.
A massive residential project was announced for the site more than a decade ago. And after laying dormant since 2012, Madison said a developer has come forward with serious plans to get the long-delayed project off the ground.
“They’re planning on building just under 1,400 units,” she said.
Another potential investor, Madison said, looks to rezone about 300 acres of industrial property for a residential development closer to the Joe Frank Harris Parkway nexus.
“Property rights are very strong in the United States,” Madison said. “So when that property was annexed in in the ‘80s, it was annexed in and zoned industrial … people have the ability to build on their property. That being said, 2014 going into 2015, the mayor and council also did a building moratorium, which gave us an opportunity to increase our development regs and put in a lot of new requirements — so now developers are responsible for infrastructure improvements, road improvements that are project improvements, not system improvements.”
Simply put, Madison said that’s a measure in place to ensure that Adairsville taxpayers aren’t on the hook for private development-related expenses.
As for utility expansion, Madison noted that about 9.23 miles of new sidewalks and paving were aded to Adairsville from 2014 to 2023. Over that same period, she said about 5.9 miles of main water service line was added, as was about 2.1 miles of sewer line and more than 28 miles of new gas lines.
“When I started working for the City in March of 2014, we had two active building permits — Vista and Shaw,” she recounted. “In 2022, we issued 159 … this year, so far, we’ve issued 74 building permits, so we’re definitely tracking with maintaining that growth.”
Over the last few years, Madison said the City has upgraded its water and wastewater plants with new supervisory controls and data acquisition (SCADA) systems.
“We have modernized them,” she said. “We are also migrating our entire financial software system to a cloud version so that in the event of any kind of emergency we can continue to operate City government remotely, if possible.”
Consultants, she continued, have assessed the City’s water and wastewater plants.
“To give us some recommendations on how to institute some best management practices,” she said.
The City, she said, is focusing on “deferred maintenance” when it comes to basic infrastructure improvements.
“Which is not unusual for small cities,” she said. “With the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that came down from the federal government, we were able to use our first allocation and we leveraged that for a State grant … so we just put $2.5 million worth of sewer repair projects out.”
The second ARPA allocation, tabbed at about $900,000, went towards two additional sewer-related projects.
“So we were able to put in a lot of infrastructure repairs at the expense of the feds instead of our local SPLOST dollars,” Madison said.
Madison also touched upon the Adairsville Police Department (APD) at the community forum event.
“We believe we should fund our police,” she said. “They have a great, state-of-the-art simulator at their training room where it’s really helpful for them.”
The City has also put an emphasis on marketing over the last year or so, Madison noted.
“We have an events planning board that staff works with and we’ve added a number of events,” she said. “The joke, this year, however, was that if we want it to rain, we’ll have a City event — because we had to cancel the first four events.”
Madison also talked about the local government’s partnership with particular civics groups.
“For the Great Locomotive Festival, we partnered with the service clubs at the schools and the parents at the gates and then we split 50% of the gate fees with those service clubs,” she said. “This last festival, the football program received $10,630, the band received $10,630 and the high school softball program received $3,500.”
The community forum event began with a few brief remarks from Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson.
“I’m excited today, as we come together and start making plans that’s going to improve our city,” he said. “In these visioning sessions, we take the input from our citizens and we actually take it and whatever projects we can get and accomplish, we always use your information.”