In the late 2010s, the Bartow County government authorized the creation of two massive tax allocation districts — or, as they are more commonly called, TADs.
In essence, a TAD is more or less a tool that allows county or municipal governments to use the increased property tax revenue from specific projects to help support their upfront infrastructure investments.
As Bartow County Administrator Peter Olson notes, the complex financing mechanism isn’t the simplest term to define.
“The projects finance the improvements that would make the project possible,” Olson said all the way back in 2018, when Bartow County voters approved a referendum allowing the local government to create the special districts. “If you take a property that’s undeveloped now and whatever that increase in value is from the developments, the property taxes coming off of that are pledged to go, generally, some sort of infrastructure or other improvement connected to the project.”
On a much smaller scale, the TAD mechanism was used to facilitate the construction of the Kroger Marketplace development off Main Street in Cartersville.
The TADs authorized by the County government, however, have been much more ambitious. One is a multi-billion-dollar mixed-use project in Emerson — proposed by Jacoby Development, the same force behind the Atlantic Station project in Atlanta.
The other TAD, essentially, covers the bulk of the LakePoint Sporting Community footprint.
“Both of those TADS are active but because there’s no project to fund, the money is collected in and then distributed back out the same, just as any other tax,” Olson told The Daily Tribune News. “No cash or whatever is building up in the TAD accounts, we’re just passing it right back through … to the City of Emerson, the school system and the County.”
Very little has been publicized regarding the Jacoby project or the “Etowah-Allatoona Economic Corridor” since its TAD was created in 2018.
“Mr. Jacoby continues to express an interest in doing something there, he talks to a lot of different folks,” Olson said. “He was in town and met with the commissioner three or four months ago … the option on the property they had has lapsed, they declined to renew it and said ‘if you get a substantive investor and you want to move forward with it, we can start talking again.’”
As initially proposed, Jacoby’s “Etowah Highlands” project would result in the construction of more than 3,000 residential units along the old Paga Mine property.
“I think Mr. Jacoby and his team are still interested in trying to pull the other grand visions, it’s just challenging,” Olson said. “Projects that would work, economically, are getting more tough to do on borrowed money — that’s no doubt slowing things down.”
In 2023 dollars, Olson said the “Etowah Highlands” project would likely eclipse the $2 billion mark to bring to fruition.
“As time goes on and Bartow continues to grow and develop and land here gets more valuable and median incomes levels keep rising, I’d say that we’d become a more attractive community for some of these mixed use developments,” he said. “Where you see them succeeding is Avalon in Alpharetta … you’ve got to have a pretty high density of population and pretty high income levels, seems to me, to get something like an Atlantic Station to work.”
As for the LakePoint TAD, Olson said the County is still waiting for “the right project” to come along.
“Amazon came in and bought those 80 acres and were submitting to the City of Emerson plans for a 2 or 3 million square foot, five-story warehouse/logistics super center,” Olson noted. “And that froze, I believe, when they decided they over-expanded their network in the pandemic era.”
Simply put, Olson said the County had no intentions of incentivizing a project of its type.
“All these logistics projects throughout the county,” Olson said, “none of those are getting any kind of tax abatements.”
Olson said that LakePoint was obviously hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But they’ve done pretty well to recover from that,” he said. “They’re always working on their strategy — as Mark O’Brien likes to say — ‘elevate’ LakePoint and ‘elevate’ the platform and increase the head counts.”
Still, Olson said the owner of LakePoint itself — California-based hedge fund Rimrock Capital Management — isn’t in the “long-term business of owning a youth sports facility.”
Sooner or later, he said they’re going to be on the prowl for a buyer.
“And hopefully, they find a buyer with more capital and passion for youth sports,” Olson said. “Certainly, LakePoint’s been a great success from a tourism point of view … it’s over two million individual visitors a year.”
As for potential northern campus developments, Olson said he’s heard rumblings of possible “housing options” and additional multi-purpose athletics fields in the works.
“They’d love to keep building some more hotels and restaurants,” Olson added. “They’ve got a great team over there and they’re working hard to just keep making LakePoint a better place — but to activate the TAD, it would have to be somebody coming in with a lot of money.”
That said, Olson noted the County has no interests in being the first line of capital for any proposed project in Bartow.
“We want to be the last piece that just gets you over the hump,” he said. “And makes your project profitable.”
Olson said the County does have plans to offer smaller-scale tax abatements for particular projects — specifically, a planned Food City grocery store near Euharlee.
“They came to us and said ‘we could use a little bit of help, three quarters of a million dollars, maybe,’” he said. “The structure we can do that is, we can do an abatement to their property taxes for seven or eight years — but they’re going to bring a $25 million investment, 160 jobs, they’re going to build about a 47,000-square-foot store with about 25,000 square feet of additional retail space.”
Those developments combined, Olson predicted, would generate at least $25 million in annual sales.
“That’s a win right away,” he said. “We’re putting a little bit of investment in to make that project work out there and then we’ll get our return back right of way in terms of sales tax benefits.”
As for future TAD candidates within the jurisdiction of unincorporated Bartow, Olson said no specific projects or developments come to mind.
“To me, when you talk about blighted areas that need redevelopment, some of the areas down there in the southeast of the county — the Allatoona Gateway area — we’re seeing a couple of good apartment developments go up there, the Prestwick properties are getting built and certainly Chattahoochee Tech has done a lot of investment down there,” he said. “That might be a region where if somebody wanted to assemble some property and said ‘hey, we want to do a nice development here, we just need some help to do the redevelopments,’ that might be a suitable area — but nobody’s approached us about that.”
Then there’s the recently rezoned planned greenspace and development district site spanning 10,000-plus acres in the northeast quadrant of Bartow along Highway 20 and Highway 411.
“I know there’s still lots of discussions going on with the Aubrey deal, but I wouldn’t necessarily see anything up there needing a TAD,” Olson said. “Although some of that property’s been mined, too — that’s sort of the thing the TAD was designed for, to remediate mining property. But we’ve not had any discussions with them.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic — and the subsequent crunch on supply chains and inflationary growth — Olson said the county has heard little in the way of future mixed-use projects within the county.
“I know construction costs are through the roof and I don’t know that lease rates have kept up with construction rates,” he said. “I think lenders and developers find it easier to do single use projects — ‘I’m just going to build some townhomes or some townhomes for rent, or traditional garden-sale apartments’ … and I don’t think these higher interest rates are making it any easier.”