Advocates for Children’s Back to School Campaign is in full swing. Through donations of gift cards and financial contributions, the public can help residents of the nonprofit’s Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter be better equipped for the school year.
“Our residents at Flowering Branch are teenagers entering high school and college this year,” said Phoebe Floyd, marketing and communications manager for Advocates. “Just like most teenagers, our residents have their individual styles and preferences.
“So we are seeking donations for gift cards to local stores — T.J. Maxx, Kohl’s, Academy, etc. — so they can experience the fun of back-to-school shopping just like their peers who are looking forward to the new school year. From getting new haircuts to having new backpacks, our residents build confidence and gain excitement about the upcoming school year when they have the supplies they need to succeed.”
Area residents also can place financial donations via the Back to School Campaign link on Advocates’ website, www.advochild.org.
“For many of us, memories of a new school year can summon a mixture of excitement and nervousness about what the new year will bring,” Floyd said. “Do you remember how exciting it was to have a new pair of shoes or how proud you were to show off a shiny new lunchbox on the first day of school?
“The kids we serve through our Advocates for Children programs are just like any other child starting a new school year. They want to be able to enter their schools on the first day of class filled with pride and confidence. Your gift to Advocates’ back-to-school drive will help students with clothing, book bags, tutoring and supplies needed for a successful academic year. Our children at Flowering Branch are looking forward to August and are grateful for the help they receive to start the year off right.”
Established in the 1980s, Advocates for Children assisted more than 14,000 individuals in 11 northwest Georgia counties in 2022. Along with Flowering Branch, the Cartersville-based nonprofit provides numerous programs that aid in the awareness, prevention and treatment of child abuse.
According to www.advochild.org, “The Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter is a residential program for at-risk youth who have been abused, neglected and/or sexually exploited or who have runaway and are homeless. The goal of the shelter program is to provide safe and stable housing for these youth in the community by partnering with nonabusive parents, relatives, foster parents and adoptive families while maintaining community ties.
“The children’s shelter provides a nurturing, supportive home for children ages 10-18 years old. Flowering Branch’s dedicated staff provides 24-hour care, 365 days a year. Youth receive trauma informed case management services, individual and family counseling, youth development activities, social and independent living skills, and assistance with achieving a high school diploma, GED and college entrance. In addition to basic care, residents are enriched by services, such as after-school tutoring, educational field trips, job readiness and employment assistance, recreational outings and involvement in activities, such as campus clubs, school sports, faith-based opportunities and extracurricular activities.”
Last year, Flowering Branch relocated to a residential neighborhood close to Liberty Square and Georgia Highlands College. The six-bedroom, three-bath residence spans 2,600 square feet and currently serves six youth.
“While back-to-school time is a busy time for our kids at Flowering Branch, the sports, clubs and school activities our children enjoy keep us busy all year long,” Floyd said. “Donating to our Back to School Campaign ensures we are able to supply our students with not only the essentials they need to start the school year, but we are also able to ensure they can pursue their interests and grow their talents. When you support the Advocates for Children Back to School Campaign and the children at Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter, you are giving our kids the tools and support they need to thrive in the new school year.”
Supporters of Advocates’ Back to School Campaign can deliver gift cards to the nonprofit’s Children’s Advocacy Center at 113 Douglas St. in Cartersville Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We want to thank the community for their continued support of Advocates for Children and Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter,” Floyd said. “Over the past 40 years, hundreds of children in Bartow County have benefited from the love and support provided at Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter.
“Living at Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter has made an incredible impact on the lives of countless children and been made possible by the generosity of our beautiful community. Thank you.”