At one point, 56-year-old Aragon resident Harvey Dwayne Thompson was staring down two counts of aggravated assault in connection to an incident that occurred in Bartow County in March 2019.
More than four years later, however, Thompson pled guilty to the reduced charge of reckless conduct as part of a negotiated plea deal on Aug. 22, ultimately leading to a final sentence of 36 months on probation — with the first half-year to be spent in jail.
“There was a call dispatched to law enforcement as it relates to a be on the look out for a silver Ford Expedition that was being rammed by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck on Joe Frank Harris heading towards Grassdale,” Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Samir Patel recounted the facts of the case in Bartow Superior Court. “When law enforcement arrived, they did observe the scene as described and they saw the defendant’s tires were spinning on the Dodge Ram while it was still ramming against the Expedition.”
Two named victims within the Expedition told law enforcement that they had no idea who Thompson was.
“He had struck their vehicle down the road on three separate occasions,” Patel continued. “Law enforcement conducted a field sobriety test, which he refused … he did not cooperate, they read him implied consent and he refused.”
A search warrant for Thompson’s blood was eventually authorized.
“The crime lab came back that his blood was positive for alcohol in the amount of .290,” Patel said.
As part of the plea deal, Thompson was sentenced to 24 months on probation on two reckless conduct charges, with a tertiary driving under the influence charge producing another 12-month sentence — with the first six months to be served in custody.
“This will be noted as a high and aggravated misdemeanor conviction,” Patel said. “He is to receive credit for March 1, 2019 to March 4, 2019.”
Thompson was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine as part of the sentence. He is also ordered to complete 240 hours of community service and undergo a substance abuse evaluation — among a litany of other probation conditions.
Thompson was represented by Christopher Summers at the hearing.
“Mr. Thompson obviously had a pretty bad alcohol issue that led to this situation occurring,” he told Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge D. Scott Smith. “Since the time of this incident and now, he has actually already completed some substance abuse programming, as well as some of the things that will be required for him to eventually get his license back.”
Judge Smith indicated that the defendant faced a maximum sentence of 36 months behind bars for the three combined offenses.
"This case would result in a habitual violator revocation of his license," he told the defendant. "Mr. Thompson, you're going to be without a license for a while, you're going to have to work through that the best you can."
Smith agreed to allow Thompson to turn himself into custody at the Bartow County Jail on 10 a.m. on Aug. 26.
"You've got to show up on time," he said. "If you don't do that, you're not only violating this sentence, you're technically committing the offense of escape."