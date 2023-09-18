In recognition of Buddy Bagley’s “life and legacy,” the western segment of Legacy Way inside Veterans Memorial Park will be named in his honor. This portion of the road will soon be known as Alton “Buddy” Bagley Memorial Way.
The measure was unanimously passed during the Adairsville City Council meeting Sept. 14.
“The mayor and city council wanted to honor the memory of former Mayor Pro Tem and Councilmember Buddy Bagley by naming the portion of Legacy Way entering the Veteran's Memorial Park after him,” Adairsville City Manager Pam Madison said. “Councilmember Bagley was instrumental in spearheading the efforts to develop a veterans memorial park in the city of Adairsville. He visited other cities and brought back ideas to incorporate into our planning for the park.”
Bagley died Aug. 25 at the age of 81. Known for his generous spirit, Bagley also organized an annual motorcycle ride, which served as a tribute to his late wife, Darlene. The event generated essential funds for Cancer Navigators and supported numerous individuals with their cancer journeys.
Bagley was initially elected to serve on the Adairsville City Council in 2006 and was named mayor pro tem in 2008. He resigned from the Adairsville City Council June 4, 2020.
“I just appreciate the citizens and what they’ve done for me,” Bagley told The Daily Tribune News upon his retirement, adding he was resigning due to health issues with his back. “I just appreciate working with the city council that’s there and the city manager — she has been a wonderful, wonderful person to me.
“… [Adairsville is] home. It’s been home for 72 years to me. I love it,” he said, noting he wanted to “continue doing a little bit” with Adairsville. “I don’t want to just drive by. I want to be a part of Adairsville as it grows and goes forward.”
As Madison noted, Bagley — an Army veteran — also helped Adairsville’s Veterans Memorial Park initially take shape.
“This community has been through good and bad times and they have helped me through good and bad times,” according to Bagley’s resignation statement to the city of Adairsville. “This community rallied around me when my wife of many years, Darlene, passed away and they have continued to support me through the annual motorcycle ride that is held every year honoring her memory and supporting Cancer Navigators, a charity that is near and dear to me and has helped so many in our community.
“During my years on the city council, I have seen this city achieve great things. One of my proudest moments was the opening of the Veterans Memorial Park last year. This was a project I brought forward and spearheaded and with the help of the council, this city has a park it will be proud of and enjoy for many years to come!”
After his passing, the city of Adairsville posted on its Facebook page the following message — “The city of Adairsville's mayor, council and staff were saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Buddy Bagley. Buddy served as a council member and mayor pro tem during his service to the city of Adairsville. Always known for his wonderful personality, he never met a stranger and loved this community he called home. We pay honor to the service he gave to the city of Adairsville, and he will be remembered through his many accomplishments.”
Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson shared voting in favor of Alton “Buddy” Bagley Memorial Way was “the least” he could do to honor the late councilman.
“I’ve known him for 40 years, always known him to be a helpful person,” Carson said. “I’ve always known him to speak positive about everything. He’s always talked good about his city. And the thing with that is if you speak prosperity and good things about it, then that’s what will become of your city and other people listen to what you say.
“So Buddy’s always been a statesman and a gentleman in the community — had many, many, many friends. He’s gone but will never be forgotten.”
Carson shared Bagley — along with himself and the council — was one of the “driving forces” of the Veterans Memorial Park.
“I remember challenges that we were having to go through to get to that point,” Carson said. “You had people that were saying a lot of negative things — 'if you all buy any more property, we’re going to vote y’all out.' I remember we had to go through that adversity. But Buddy was a stickler that he wanted something there for our veterans.
“… Was I for it?” he said, referring to honoring Bagley. “Most definitely. Naming it after Buddy, that’s the honorable thing to do and that’s the least thing we can do.”
He later said anything to “shine a light on the life and legacy of Buddy Bagley — I’m all for it.”
Located at 17 Legacy Way, the Veterans Memorial Park opened about four years ago.
“Veterans Memorial Park was planned as part of one of our SPLOST Projects,” Madison said. “The planning started in 2016. … The amenities include Veterans Memorial Wall, splash pad, dog park, two pavilions, nature trail, walking trail, bike trail, volleyball net, checker board, cornhole boards and two playgrounds.
“The mayor and city council encourages everyone to come and visit the Veterans Memorial Park and enjoy all of the amenities it provides. Adding Alton ‘Buddy’ Bagley Memorial Way at the entrance is the city's way of honoring all that he did on behalf of the city and our community.”
Some of the other highlights from the Adairsville City Council meeting included the unanimous approval of the following items —
• Second reading to rezone 3.72 acres of land situated at 5563 Joe Frank Harris Parkway from C-1/Central Business to C-2/General Business to use as a repair garage.
• Second reading for a special use permit on 3.72 acres of land at 5563 Joe Frank Harris Parkway to use as a repair garage in C-2.
• Second reading for a rezoning and land use amendment regarding 227.97 acres at Adairsville Pleasant Valley and Manning Mill Road from IND-G/General Industrial to R-2/Residential.
• Second reading for a special use permit on 431.39 acres at Adairsville Pleasant Valley and Manning Mill Road. According to the agenda item, this will “allow for an industrial use that meets the threshold for a Development of Regional Impact Review.”
• Acquiring property at 218 N. Main St.