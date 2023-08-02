The Bartow County Board of Education voted 4-1 to tentatively maintain the existing millage rate of 17.43 for 2023, with the sole opposing show of hands coming from board member Darla Williams. This vote was conducted during the BOE’s first public hearing on the millage rate July 31.
“I’m big on having a break for the taxpayers because I know that taxes have gone up,” Williams shared earlier in the meeting. She then said “but I also see the great job that you guys are doing and where you’re spending the dollars,” noting “Bartow is exploding with growth.”
Drawing numerous attendees, 10 of whom signed up to provide comments, the called meeting/public hearing opened with a 2023 millage rate presentation by Megan Brown, chief financial officer for BCSS. A July 20 news release from the Bartow County School System, stated if the millage rate is officially set at 17.43 Aug. 14, property taxes will increase by 15.40% over the rollback millage rate.
In her address, Brown referred to the BOE’s advertised Notice of Tax Increase, which stated “Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 15.104 mills. The proposed tax increase for [a] home with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $278 and the proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $325,000 is approximately $302.”
“Each year the local tax assessors office determines the taxable value on properties in Bartow County,” Brown said. “A parcel is assigned a fair market value. That fair market value can remain the same, increase or decrease from the previous year. This is called a reassessment.
“After the total digest is prepared, a rate is determined that will produce the same total revenue for the current year on the new digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced if no reassessment occurred. That is what is called the rollback rate.”
Brown referred to the proposed 17.43 as a “historically” low rate, which is expected to generate $79.9 million in property tax collections. The millage rate in 2017 was 18.99, followed by 18.85 in 2018, 18.75 in 2019, 18.65 in 2020 and 18.116 in 2021.
“The perceived tax increase is not a result of the school system raising the property tax millage, but is a result from property tax values increasing,” Brown said. “As we discussed, those reassessments that occur. The district is required by law to advertise this as a property tax value increase. So we are required to advertise it as a tax increase. But … we are not proposing a increase in the millage rate this year.”
After Williams voiced her comments, board member Matt Shultz also raised concerns about the financial burden placed on property owners.
“For me personally, my parents qualified for the senior tax [exemption] this year but because of their assessment — and the increased assessment — I won’t say they saw no benefit but the benefit that they saw was still a higher tax rate than what they paid last year,” he said. “So one of the things that I would also like to see us do through our political parties, maybe a resolution from the board — whatever we need to do — we’ve got to get a handle on these assessments and the way that they’re being raised so dramatically for the folks here in Bartow County.
“Because if you look at it, even last year in 2022, the millage rate was in the 18s — the board at that time lowered it to actually reduce the millage rate to 17.43 — and here we are again. Many of us still have an increase in our taxes. I think a better way for us to solve that problem moving forward is to look like other counties around the state have done at some type of cap on the assessments.”
Shultz later added, “I think there are more tools in our arsenal outside of just the rollback rate that would actually be more beneficial potentially in the long run to our property taxpayers.”
Board member Anna Sullivan said the issues BCSS is facing concerning growth and the millage rate is something other districts also are experiencing.
“The Georgia Public Policy Foundation has indicated that this is not a unique situation within the state of Georgia,” she said. “There are many counties that are not rolling back their taxes, and that growth actually drives assessments higher. So it’s almost a chicken and an egg kind of problem, I think, for us at times. But one of the outcomes of growth, which we’re happy to have the extra income, but that also means we have increased cost, which [BCSS Superintendent] Dr. Page has done, I think, a great job of trying to strike a balance between what we believe that we need to have to educate our kids right now but also to be prepared as the growth as Ms. Williams pointed out — is that growth is driving growth within our schools.”
Sullivan noted Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax collections are “not keeping up with the increased growth in population.”
“Properties have gone up in cost, so in order to purchase the property to build new schools, all of those things impact us,” she said. “It isn’t just about what we’re doing today to just have a base level in the way we run the schools but also to continue to prepare and to know that we’re going to be able to provide the schools as they continue to grow.
“Our numbers have gone up. I think that’s one of the things that we as a board are required to do and obligated to be good stewards is to make sure that we also are looking at not just today but we’re looking ahead to see where we need to be to provide an excellent education for our kids and to have the facilities, the buses and the other things that the state budgets do not give us in full.”
Sullivan underscored the importance of being “good stewards,” which is a topic her fellow board member, Butch Emerson touched on next.
“We’re all here tonight to talk about the millage rate, and the fact that we’re looking at the same rate that we had last year speaks volumes,” Emerson said. “Everybody on this board pays taxes. When we ran for the board, we had one thing in mind and that was to be good stewards of what God has allowed us to do here.
“I echo what Matt is saying and what Darla is saying, but if we ever start talking about rolling back the millage rate, it’s not as easy as it sounds because what we have to look at is not just next year but the year after that and the year after that. The last thing that we want to do is roll it back and then a year later have to push it back up. So we’ve got to be good stewards.”
After the members’ comments and prior to the public’s opportunity to voice concerns, the board tentatively approved keeping the millage rate at 17.43. Emerson, Shultz, Sullivan and Tony Ross voted in favor.
“I’m shocked that y’all voted already without even hearing from your citizens,” said Bartow County resident David McKalip, the first attendee to provide comments. “That speaks poorly for this board. You may have legal justification but it really speaks poorly for this board. I’m here to ask you to vote no for this 15.4, maybe 19.4%, tax hike, and yes to the rollback rate.
“Citizens are hurting. You’ve got increased electric and gas prices on their utilities from local government. We have inflation that increase federal taxes. And you’ve been hiking the taxes every year at least since 2018 — $11 million last year, even though the rollback rate went down, tax collections went up. But if you’re asking for more money from the citizens from their property tax bill, and we have to give you more money, that’s a tax hike.”
Following his comments, several other individuals tried — and sometimes were successful — to yield some or all of their time to McKalip to speak further. Among his points of concern was the need for the board to provide additional details on the budget.
During the June 26 business meeting, the board unanimously voted in favor of the 27-item consent agenda. This included the fiscal year 2024 operating budget of $254.3 million, which features a general fund of $176.2 million.
The next person to speak was Ruth Sallinger, who has resided in Bartow County for six years.
“I want to tell you Ms. Williams that I really do appreciate the fact that you’re standing up for the homeowners,” she said. “I understand that these situations are happening all over the state and all over the United States and in every county, but they are certainly happening in Bartow County and your constituents are here representing the fact that we’re hurting.
“A lot of us are seniors. I for one left a county that had a big senior tax exemption. My property has been valued at probably twice what I paid for it six years ago. These are people that are retired. They do not have the income that they used to have. We did in fact have something finally for a senior tax exemption, only to turn around and here we are again and now we’re actually probably in the hole.”
Even though it is a “hard situation,” Sallinger said setting the millage rate is a factor the board can influence.
“Our values went up tremendously,” she said. “So yes, you did keep the millage rate the same. But the bottom line is it’s simple multiplication and our taxes did increase. I’m asking you for the citizens of Bartow County that you take a hard look at that. I’d like to know since you did vote for it, and it is now looked upon as tentative, what can be done between now and the time that it is finalized to change that?”
After Sallinger, Harry Martin emphasized that Cobb County’s seniors are exempt from paying school taxes, then yielded the rest of his time to McKalip.
“I’ve been fighting property tax battles since Florida went through things, and we heard the same old excuses,” McKalip said. “Oh gee, you got to look at the assessors; good news, the millage rate is not going up; good news, we’re not really raising your taxes; it’s not our fault. Ok, well, these are lame excuses that people can see through. These used to work like 10 years ago. The people of this county know better than that.”
Like McKalip, Ron Adams later asked how to obtain a “more detailed copy of the budget.”
“I understand you’re saying there’s increases so therefore we have to increase revenues somehow, someway in order to pay for the increases,” said Adams, who has lived in Bartow for nearly 11 years. “My frustration comes from the fact that as a director of my company, if I see increases, I’m tasked with reducing costs. What I don’t see from those that are sitting here is what things are we doing to reduce costs. Because if I had to assess or put this kind of increase on my customers, I would be fired. And I would say the same to you.
“You’re in charge of this money. You’re in charge of the taxes and how they’re spent.”
He then asked the board again what they are doing to help reduce costs.
“Are you going back to vendors and reassessing what we’re paying for them?” Adams said. “Are you reevaluating the contracts? I don’t see any costs down activities.
“I only see costs up, up, up. And I think the citizens of Bartow County deserve a little better and we deserve to see some transparencies in these actions. None of which I have seen.”
Following Georgia law, the Bartow County BOE will conduct two more public hearings for area residents to voice their opinions. Presented at the Central Office — 65 Gilreath Road in Cartersville, these hearings will take place Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. To participate, those wanting to speak need to sign up at least 15 minutes before each meeting is scheduled to begin. The board is expected to adopt the millage rate after the 5:30 p.m. meeting.