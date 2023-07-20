Continuing to help attendees “walk away with a sense of empowerment and motivation,” the Bartow Business Women Luncheon will feature Dr. Christina “Tina” Christenson Brush-Clark for its July speaker.
“I have attended numerous BBW luncheons in the past and spoken several times,” Brush-Clark said. “I especially enjoy the opportunity to network and support other female professionals.”
A Cartersville resident, Brush-Clark founded Brush Leadership Solutions LLC six years ago. She shared her consulting and training company “specializes in developing leaders and leadership talent in organizations.”
“I earned my BBA in Journalism from the University of Georgia and my MBA and doctorate from Georgia State University,” Brush-Clark said. “I’ve served on the College of Business faculty at Ohio University and Kennesaw State University and have conducted leadership and management development workshops throughout the Midwest and Southeastern United States for nearly 40 years. I contract with local colleges to offer leadership training through their continuing education divisions and formed Brush Leadership Solutions LLC in 2017.”
Set for July 25, the luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce’s Anheuser-Busch Community Room, 122 W. Main St. in Cartersville. Brush-Clark will deliver her presentation titled “Crack the Code: Demystifying Human Behavior” at noon.
“Dr. Brush-Clark will help participants learn useful ways to make unpredictable and uncomfortable behaviors more predictable and understandable simply by being better observers of what people say and do,” said Mecole Ledbetter, director of programs and events for the Chamber. “Participants will gain greater insight on how to better understand our behavioral differences and how to work with our differences rather than against them. Participants will also learn and understand how working with these differences can help to build stronger relationships that are less tension-filled for everyone.”
The BBW program, sponsored by Quint Essential MedSpa & Wellness, will cost $25 for Chamber members and $50 for nonmembers.
“Virtually everything we own comes with an ‘operating manual’ that helps us troubleshoot problems we encounter with their use,” said Brush-Clark, a former board member of the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce. “Have you ever wished there were ‘operating manuals’ for the people you depend on in your professional — and personal — lives? This presentation will provide just that.”
Those interested in attending the luncheon need to contact Ledbetter at mecole@cartersvillechamber.com by July 24 at 5 p.m.
“Bartow Business Women’s luncheons have been in place for years and serves as an opportunity for business women to uncover new strengths and expand on existing business strategy through networking, collaboration and professional development,” Ledbetter said. “Past speakers include Shan Cooper, VP and general manager of Lockheed Martin, who spoke on real-life perspectives on being an executive of a major corporation. Other topics and themes include leadership, communication, personal growth and development, work-life balance and more.
“I encourage business women to attend our BBW Luncheons because women walk away with a sense of empowerment and motivation via the sharing of ideas, challenges and also accomplishments. Each luncheon serves as a powerful moving experience that brings women together for personal and professional development, networking and forward movement.”