Aug. 31 was International Overdose Awareness Day — and a time for somber reflection in Bartow County.
As has been the case for the last few years, members of the Recovery Bartow nonprofit organization staged a display on the campus of Piedmont Cartersville to mark the occasion.
Hundreds of purple ribbons — meant to symbolize the human toll of the substance abuse crisis — were arranged on the lawn of the local medical facility.
"It's just a moment to remember and honor the people — the human beings, the souls — that weren't able to find recovery, that succumbed to their addiction," said Carie Shugart, director of operations for the Cartersville-based Arena recovery community organization (RCO.) "We just want to give families and the community an opportunity to recognize those individuals ... and to remember them as mamas, daughters, sons, brothers and friends."
Shugart, a 47-year-old Adairsville resident, said there's no denying the prevalence of substance abuse within the community.
"In the past five years, Bartow County has been in the top three to five counties with the highest rates of overdoses," she said. "Overdoses are more prevalent, definitely since COVID — that increased substance misuse and, subsequently, overdoses as well. Just that isolation that a lot of people felt was just not a good scenario for people."
According to Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) data, 40 fatal drug overdoses were logged in Bartow County in 2022.
Twenty-six involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.
As for the total number of nonfatal overdoses that transpire in Bartow, complete data sets are hard to come by.
Statistics pulled from the Overdose Detection and Mapping Application Program (ODMAP) database list at least 124 incidents in the county from January through August.
Those figures, however, are certainly an undercount, since several agencies do not contribute data to the ODMAP program.
"What we're finding as we're going boots on the ground, house to house, is that a lot of these overdoses aren't necessarily being reported," Shugart said. "But the ones that are getting reported through ODMAP, we respond to that location and just offer support, we offer Narcan. And there have been many occasions where we have come face to face with the person who overdosed or their family member — and they were so desperately wanting and needing support."
In addition to that post-overdose response team (PORT) outreach, The local RCO also provides resources and support for individuals either in or seeking recovery from substance abuse issues.
“We provide referrals to treatment and detox, we provide peer one-on-one coaching,” she said. “We also partner with the accountability courts in Bartow County — family treatment court, drug court, mental health court — and with DFCS, as well, to support their families.”
Initially set up at Tabernacle Baptist Church, the Arena relocated to 109 Stonewall St. in Cartersville last year.
"Now we've got several different grants," Shugart said. "We're going out and meeting people where they are at, not waiting for people to come to us, providing more support groups and partnering with all of the different nonprofits in the community — which, inevitably, makes us more effective and efficient."
In the future, she said Recovery Bartow would like to pursue additional programs and initiatives — such as crisis housing for those awaiting placement in treatment services.
"Workforce development, we are working with the Chamber and other businesses in the community to develop that second-chance hiring," she continued. "We had so much success with the Bartow County PORT team that the Department of Public Health wanted to kind of model that and take the PORT team to a regional level — so now we've got the PORT team in 10 counties in northwest Georgia."
Homeless outreach, she said, is another major goal for the nonprofit.
"You can see that we're partnering with everybody we can," Shugart said. "And trying to make resources available for all that need them."
Considering the weight and gravity of what International Overdose Awareness Day represents, Shugart notes that it's easy for some individuals to feel grim and bleak.
But at the same time, she said the annual observation also offers encouragement to many people who so direly need it.
"I, myself, am personally in recovery and I can only imagine what it feels like to be a family member in recovery and how hard that struggle is," she said. "But one of the biggest predictors in whether someone's going to succeed in recovery is their support — not necessarily their family support, but any support that they can get."
And with that in mind, Shugart said the central message — and community-wide significance — of the observation is apparent.
"It's necessary for us to talk aloud about it, so families can see there is hope," she said. "As long as someone is still alive, there is hope ... and for us who are still alive, we've got to continue displaying that hope and evidence of recovery so that people can draw on that to keep going."