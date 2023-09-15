Officially announced Sept. 13, the Bartow County School System has earned the status of being a 2023 Cognia System of Distinction.
“One out of only eight school districts worldwide to be named a 2023 System of Distinction! What a tremendous recognition,” BCSS Superintendent Dr. Phillip Page said. “To receive a near perfect score after a rigorous, six-month audit shows that the Bartow County School System stands out in its service to our children in Bartow County.
“We are meeting high standards, especially in the areas of culture, leadership, engagement and growth in learning. I am incredibly proud of our students and staff for their efforts in helping us achieve this honor, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for our award-winning system.”
BCSS was awarded an Index of Education Quality score — which assesses overall performance — of 383 out of 400.
“We are very proud of the collaborative effort that went into completing this review,” BCSS Deputy Superintendent Dr. David Chiprany said. “The process was intense but very meaningful to us as a system. Input from teachers, students, parents and administrators was collected, as well as performance data and observational data. All of this information was synthesized into one report submitted to Cognia for review.
“Through this process, we grew in our collaborative skills. We were very proud and excited to receive this honor. It validates the hard work being done in a special way since it is from an outside source and compares us to systems not only across our state and country but the world.”
Chiprany previously noted BCSS’ last Cognia accreditation score was 246.64 and it was achieved in 2015.
“All school systems are required to participate in the accreditation process every six years,” he said. “We will be participating in a mid-point review in three years. Our next full accreditation will occur in six years.
“We began preparing for the review in March of 2022. We formed a leadership team to direct the work, but we had systemwide participation throughout the process. The process was multifaceted and included parent/staff/student surveys; classroom observations using a Cognia developed observation form; a self-assessment of our performance on the 30 Cognia standards; and analysis of our student performance data.”
These standards, he shared, are divided into four areas: Culture of Learning, Leadership for Learning, Engagement of Learning and Growth in Learning. Chiprany said BCSS was strongest in the Culture of Learning strand.
“The BCSS has made an intentional shift in focus from teaching to learning,” he said. “This is evident in the dedicated time for collaboration with a focus on the four guiding questions — (What do we want students to learn? How will we know when they learned it? What will we do when they don't learn? What will we do when they do learn?).
“All students are guaranteed access to grade-level instruction on a guaranteed and viable curriculum and monitored for progress. Furthermore, the system's commitment to achieving high levels of learning for all students is evident through the use of a systemwide RTI process, which ensures that all students will have access to grade level instruction as well as intervention and remediation opportunities as needed for individual students.”
Chiprany noted “the changing state standards and expectations” is among the system’s challenges that the renewal process revealed.
“As the BCSS is committed to collective teacher efficacy, collaborative teams are responsible to identify essential standards and create rigorous assessments to determine if learning has occurred,” he said. “Since adopting this process, we have encountered a change in state standards for ELA and Math.
“The BCSS views the collaborative process as a process to perfect rather than a destination; as standards change, teams are required to restart the process rather than continue refining. We believe that as our skills in collaboration continue to grow, we will continue to meet this challenge.”
During the Bartow County Board of Education’s work session July 10, Chiprany initially presented the system’s Cognia results.
His slide presentation included a quote from Dr. Erik Swanson, Cognia regional accreditation evaluator — “I would like to add that you and your team did the most complete self study and detailed reporting of any that I have ever seen while working with Cognia and congratulate you on the work you are doing for learners. Wishing you the very best for the future.”