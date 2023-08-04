With four days already in the books, Bartow County School System’s principals and officials are embracing the start of the 2023-2024 school year. On Aug. 1, BCSS’ facilities opened its doors to about 13,000 students.
At Mission Road Elementary, it was the last first-day-of school experience in the its present building. The school currently features 39 teachers, who are providing instruction to about 400 students.
“Our first day was successful,” said Sherrie Hughes, who has served as Mission Road Elementary’s principal for more than 15 years. “We were excited to welcome our students back and happy to see them. As I visited classrooms, students and teachers were engaged in exciting 'getting to know you' activities.
“I have mixed emotions about this being our last ‘first day of school’ in our current building. We love this building and have so many memories here. We are also very excited about the future and wonderful opportunities that we will experience in our new building. Our school theme says it all — this year will be ‘A sweet ending to a new beginning.’”
Construction is continuing at MRES this year, with a new facility taking shape on the same property at 1100 Mission Road in Cartersville. The two-year construction project for the 103,119-square-foot school, which will be able to hold about 800 students, will be complete July 2024 and open to students August 2024.
Significantly smaller at 65,678 square feet, the existing structure opened in 1985. Once the future school is ready, the older building will be demolished.
“Our new building has outer walls, and they are currently working on the roof,” Hughes said. “Our staff and students enjoyed watching the cranes last year and I am sure they will continue to enjoy the progress as the building is completed this year.”
Hughes’ first day with students this year was filled with moments to treasure.
“When our fifth-graders were called to serve on Safety Patrol this year, they were ecstatic and honored to be chosen,” she said. “They are a huge help with keeping our younger students safe during loading cars and buses in the afternoon. I also loved hearing a kindergarten student say that he had a great day in kindergarten as he left the building.”
Echoing Hughes’ comments, Red Top Middle principal Dr. Wes Dickey shared the first day at his school was a “tremendous success.”
“The biggest challenge in any school is orienting new students to the building,” he said. “For us, that challenge is always getting our incoming sixth-graders accustomed to Red Top and how we do things at the middle-school level. In a few days, they will be used to the routine as if they had been doing it their entire lives.
“Greeting our Miners as they stepped off the bus and welcoming them all as one Miner Family together in the gym this morning were memorable moments. It is always exciting to see our returning students and how much they have changed in just a two-month summertime period. Making them smile on the first day of school is amazing.”
Initially known as South Central Middle, which opened in 1989, the school was renamed Red Top Middle in 2019.
Located at 224 Old Alabama Road in Emerson, the school is starting the year with 577 students and 45 teachers. Last year, Red Top’s 44 teachers provided instruction to 574 youth.
“I hope the students felt excited to be back in school just as much as I am,” Dickey said. “These students and staff members are a part of my family. When I don’t see them for two months, it is evident, and I need their laughter and excitement back in my life.
“I want them to achieve ‘success’ this year, no matter what that might look like for them. They should have a desire to build upon what they accomplished last year individually and what we accomplished last year as a school.”
As Red Top Middle’s students advance to the next grade level, Dickey is entering the 30th year of his education career. He first worked at Colonial High School in Florida as its certified athletic trainer and sports medicine instructor.
“Upon moving to Bartow County in 1997 and being on the initial teaching staff of Woodland High School, I am now entering my 27th year in the BCSS,” Dickey said. “My career in Bartow has been back and forth between Woodland High and Woodland Middle in various roles — certified athletic trainer/sports medicine instructor, assistant principal, principal. In 2019, I transferred from Woodland High School as principal to South Central Middle School and we immediately rebranded the school to its current identity, Red Top Middle School — home of the Miners.
“What I enjoy most is leading our Miner staff. They are motivated in showing the community that Red Top Middle School is a special place filled with amazing students. We have something special going on here and love the opportunity to show that to others.”
Like Dickey and Hughes, Cass High principal Steve Revard also is reporting a positive first-day experience.
“The first day of school went great,” he said. “The group effort from teachers, counselors, administrators and front office staff helped make everything come together for our students. It was memorable to see our campus come to life with the energy students brought on the first day.”
This is Revard’s sixth year serving as the principal at Cass High, 1000 Colonel Way in White.
Featuring 95 teachers, Cass High is the second most populated BCSS high school with 1,239 students. Adairsville High and Woodland High are featuring 1,148 and 1,364 students, respectively.
“We are excited to offer a Directed Studies course this year,” Revard said. “Students will complete a Capstone project, building skills in academic research, gaining practical knowledge through internship opportunities and developing analytical, out-of-the box thinking to address a global situation within the student’s area of interest. Students will present their finished products to a panel of academics, community members and in-field experts. This process will help ensure that our students are college and career ready.
“We hope our excitement and love for learning resonates with students in a meaningful and relatable way. The unknowns of the first day of school can be stressful for students and parents. We work to help students feel prepared and supported the moment they arrive on campus.”
As the school year starts, BCSS Deputy Superintendent Dr. David Chiprany outlined some of the system’s expectation for 2023-2024, while imparting words of encouragement to students.
“Our expectations are to continue to focus on learning, high-functioning collaboration of our teachers and results-driven decision making,” he said. “Going into our sixth year of Professional Learning Communities, we are continuing to perfect our practices to ensure all students learn at high levels.
“The first day is typically focused on clarifying the expectations for the school year. My hope is that students felt welcomed to the school and classroom as they navigated through the school day. I encourage our students to be engaged in the learning process by taking advantage of the many opportunities and support our teachers and schools provide.”
BCSS Superintendent Dr. Phillip Page also shared some initiatives/expectations for the new school year.
“The Bartow County School System will continue to stay focused on improving our Professional Learning Communities process to ensure all students are learning on or above grade level,” he said. “In Bartow County, we are committed to working in collaborative teams with collective responsibility for student learning.
“We are committed to having a guaranteed and viable curriculum for all students. We are committed to using common formative assessment to monitor student learning. We are committed to using common assessment data to strengthen teaching and learning, and we are committed to providing systematic interventions and extensions.”
This year, Page hopes students will fully embrace all their schools have to offer.
“I hope students are as excited as I am to kick off another semester of learning and academic excellence,” he said. “My advice is to get involved.
“The BCSS is unique in its offerings. It has award-winning fine arts programs, Magnet programs, athletic programs, clubs and so much more. Getting involved fosters confidence, cultivates leadership opportunities and boosts your overall educational experience. I can't wait to see what you accomplish in the 2023-24 academic year.”