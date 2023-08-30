As Hurricane Idalia struck Florida Aug. 30, Blood Assurance issued a plea to the public for assistance. Currently, the nonprofit is preparing to, if requested, help provide relief to impacted community blood centers.
“Blood Assurance will always stand ready to help other community blood centers across the country,” Blood Assurance CEO J.B. Gaskins said. “There have been times a natural disaster or major trauma event have occurred in our service area, and we received blood from other organizations. We all look out for each other, and our ultimate goal is saving lives.”
Locally, Blood Assurance's donor center is situated at 334 Cherokee Place in the Main Street Shopping Center. The Cartersville facility is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Typically, most individuals 17 and older — 16 with parental consent — who weigh more than 110 pounds can donate blood and platelets every 56 and seven days, respectively.
“The blood bank is maximizing its collection efforts, and asking the public to donate whole blood and platelets in case any of its community blood centers in the storm’s path are in need,” Blood Assurance’s Aug. 30 news release stated. “… If Blood Assurance is asked to help, it will impact the supply for the nonprofit’s own service area.”
Blood Assurance was established in the 1970s and presently assists medical facilities in Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, including Piedmont Cartersville.
According to its website, www.bloodassurance.org, “More than 540 volunteer blood donors are needed every day in order to adequately supply these hospitals. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees (Junior Chamber of Commerce), the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components in a cost effective manner to every area patient in need.
“Currently, there are 15 fixed locations and 19 bloodmobiles to collect lifesaving blood products used by area patients. Blood Assurance is a member of the American Association of Blood Banks, the Tennessee Association of Blood Banks, the Tennessee Hospital Association, Blood Centers of America, the Georgia Department of Community Health, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council.”
Further details about scheduling a donation appointment can be obtained by calling Blood Assurance’s Cartersville donor center at 770-334-3261 or visiting https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/zip. Walk-ins also are welcome.