Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge Suzanne H. Smith denied a motion to reduce the bond amount of a Kingston man charged with two counts of child molestation in Bartow Superior Court on Aug. 14.
Per Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) records, 24-year-old defendant Joshua Levi Bates is also facing one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Public defender Kelley Dial told the court that Bates has been held in pretrial detention at the local jail since Oct. 18, 2022.
Heading into the Aug. 14 hearing, Bates’ bond amount was set at $25,000. She requested that the amount be reduced to $5,000.
“I realize that is not an extraordinarily high bond, but it is for his family,” Dial said. “The bonding company just has not been willing to help them.”
She stated that several initial charges filed against the defendant — including counts of aggravated sodomy — were dismissed.
Dial said Bates was indicted on the three remaining counts on June 20.
“He was arraigned on July 14,” said Cherokee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Joshua Wyatt.
Dial told Judge Smith that she had a court order describing Bates as a “low risk.”
Wyatt said the defendant is accused of assaulting a male victim. He said the alleged victim and Bates lived “within a stone’s throw” of one another’s residences.
“The State believes that for two counts of child molestation and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, a $25,000 bond is reasonable,” he said. “Beyond reasonable.”
According to Wyatt, “the defendant admitted, pretty much, to everything.”
The mother of the alleged victim also testified at the public hearing.
“The State’s main concern is the living situation and the constant bickering back and forth between the defendant’s family and the victim’s family,” Wyatt said.
Dial asked the mother of the alleged victim about statements she purportedly made to a juvenile court prosecutor.
“Do you remember telling her that if this defendant was released on bond, he wouldn’t last very long?” Dial said.
Smith noted that the earliest a possible trial could begin in the case would be the week of Nov. 13.
“It sound like y’all have had a lot of meetings in other courtrooms with other judges, I don’t know anything about this case,” Smith said. “We’re going to have to hear those motions, so someone can inform me what happened in juvenile court — but that’s not what we’re here for today.”
Smith ultimately sided with Wyatt on the matter, stating that she believes the $25,000 bond amount is appropriate considering the severity of Bates’ charges.
As for potential pretrial motion hearings, Smith penciled in Sept. 19 as a possible court date.