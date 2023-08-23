Cherokee Judicial Circuit Judge D. Scott Smith denied a motion to reduce the bond amount of a Cartersville man charged with felony theft by taking in Bartow Superior Court on Aug. 22.
Per Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) documents, defendant Ryan Ramon Washington has been held in pretrial detention at the local jail since July 13.
“His bond is set at $5,000,” said public defender LeAnna Wade. “I know he has no prior felony convictions, he does have some misdemeanor convictions out of South Carolina.”
Wade told the court that Washington, 44, has resided in Cartersville for the last two and a half years.
“He was employed as a mechanic,” she continued. “If he bonds out, he would be able to live with his sister here in Cartersville — he does have a son he helps support, he’s eight years old.”
She noted that, at the time of his arrest, Washington was out on bond for a spate of separate charges.
Per BCSO data, those charges are all drug-related felonies stemming from March of this year.
She asked Judge Smith to consider lowering Washington’s bond amount, although she did not specify an exact monetary amount before the court.
“He is not a flight risk,” she added.
Representing the State at the hearing was Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Samir Patel.
He said that Washington had nine previous cycles out of South Carolina.
“There’s one felony conviction out there, there’s the failure to appear, too, that Mrs. Wade had mentioned,” Patel said. “Given the circumstances, given the charge, I believe $5,000 is actually a fairly reasonable bond.”
Washington’s case has yet to be indicted by a grand jury.
Smith said he found the defendant’s bond amount, as is, to be more than fair.
“That bond is low for a felony offense of this type,” Smith said. “Especially when he’s out on bond for another offense — so I’m not going to lower this just yet."