Expect to start seeing yards throughout Bartow sporting some fresh campaign signs shortly, as qualifying for an array of city-level elections concluded last week.
Seats are up for grabs across seven municipalities and one school system as Election Day approaches on Nov. 7.
In Adairsville, incumbent Kenneth Carson will be challenged by mayoral candidate Larry Gardner.
Post 2 Adairsville City Councilman Erwin Holcomb is running unopposed this fall; for the post 1 seat, incumbent Jerry “Alan” Towe” is being challenged by candidate Chad West.
In Cartersville, incumbent Matt Santini is challenged by mayoral candidate Barbara Jackson.
Incumbent Cartersville City Council members Jayce Stepp and Calvin Cooley — representing wards two and four, respectively — are running unopposed at the ballot box.
Incumbent Taff Wren is not running for re-election this autumn. The only candidate to qualify for the vacant ward 6 seat was Alyssa Cordell.
Three Cartersville City School Board seats are up for grabs, although none of them will see any races this fall. Timothy Chason was the lone qualifier for an at large seat, while the only qualifiers for the ward three and ward four seats, respectively, were Travis Popham and Malcolm Cooley.
With current Emerson Mayor Donnie Bagwell not seeking re-election, the lone candidate to qualify for the mayoral vacancy is former Emerson City Councilman Stephen Bo Jordan.
As part of a special election to fill Jordan’s council vacancy, Dennis Mauldin and Brandon Hughes have thrown their names into the proverbial hat.
Four different candidates qualified for Emerson City Council seats, including incumbents Charles Lowry and Vincent Wiley and challengers Charles Dabbs and Brenda Tidwell.
Five different candidates qualified for Euharlee City Council seats, including incumbents Tim Abbott and Kenneth “David” Duncan. The other three qualifiers are Jayson Frederick, Ronnie Hartman and Peter Piliero.
In Kingston, incumbent Elbert “Chuck” Wise faces competition from mayoral challenger Michael McFarland.
Terrance Stokes is running unopposed for post 2 of the Kingston City Council, while Fantasia Kaula and Payton Silvers will compete for the municipality’s post 3 council seat.
Incumbent Mitchell Bagley is running unopposed for mayorship of Taylorsville. Qualifying for Taylorsville City Council seats were Linda Cantrell, Jessica Harris and Raymond Newman.
In the City of White, incumbent Curtis Powell is being challenged by mayoral candidate Jane Richards.
Qualifying for the White City Council were Charles Buttrum, Karissa Noland and Jean Swank.
No County, State or federal level races will be on the ballot for this fall’s elections. Nor are there any countywide referendums to be decided by Bartow’s voters.