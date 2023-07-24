Members of the Cartersville City Council voted July 20 to approve an “emergency ordinance” to extend a moratorium on new building permits within the Carter Grove subdivision until the end of the year.
“The City has been informed that the Bartow County Water System contractor will not be able to complete the water system improvements in this area until September,” a department summary recommendation document reads. “If Bartow County’s contractor completes the water system improvements prior to this date, the city council can lift the moratorium.”
Per City documents, the water flow in the vicinity of the subdivision was recorded at 525 gallons per minute — barely half of the City’s residential area minimum of 1,000 gallons per minute as established by local code.
“The City fire department has studied the fire hydrant system in said area and determined that the system does not meet the code requirements and as such, the decreased water pressure adversely and dangerously impacts the ability to provide emergency firessuppression services,” the emergency ordinance text itself reads. “The inadequacy of the hydrants to have sufficient water pressure constituted an imminent peril to the public health, safety or welfare of the citizens of the City of Cartersville.”
The council enacted the moratorium on Dec. 15, 2022. The initial moratorium had an expiration date of July 31, 2023.
“This moratorium shall not apply to any permit that has already been issued, nor shall it apply to any permit for which related application has already been requested from, filed with or issued by the City,” the ordinance reads. “This limitation shall not prohibit the mayor and city council from exercising the control it is otherwise authorized to exercise over any such permit or construction project.”
Per City documents, the Bartow County government has not given the City of Cartersville a “specific completion date” for the water system upgrades.
At the July 20 public meeting, council members also approved an electric department request to sign off on a third amendment to a solar power purchase contract with Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) Power.
“The amendment increases our entitlement to an additional portion of the project’s share dude to abandonment by another participant,” City documents read. “MEAG has requested expedited approval to maintain the project schedule.”
The local government initially entered into the power purchase contract on Aug. 1, 2021.
“That percentage share will be multiplied by the unsubscribed 0.6589520 megawatts to determine the increase of the solar participants’ megawatts amount,” the agreement reads. “That megawatts amount increased will then be added to the City’s awarded megawatts amount from the Sept. 21, 2021 letter … and the City’s new entitlement share will be the adjusted megawatts divided by the number of megawatts comprising the solar project (80 megawatts.)”
From there, the council also approved a new contract with the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia.
“With the growing supply demand, it is necessary to seek the expertise of a natural gas supply manager within a consortium of other members,” City documents read. “Eight years ago, the gas system became a member of the gas authority’s Subscribed Regulatory Compliance Service (a.k.a., SRCS) and we are confident in their ability to also manage our supply.”
Cartersville City Manager Dan Porta said he believes the agreement will prove a long-term "win-win" situation for the community.
"Because it is very cumbersome to make sure you manage the gas system," he said, "with SK Battery coming online and other companies."
Council members also signed off on two contracts associated with ventilation fan replacements at the City’s garage.
“We received a quote for the replacement/relocation of the fans from Earl Hightower Construction in the amount of $6,500 and K-Mac Electric in the amount of $7,355 for the installation of three-phase power to the new locations,” City documents read. “We request approval to accept both bids and the total amount of $13,855 to complete the project — it is a non-budgeted item, but workers’ compensation health/safety funds will cover the cost.”
The council rounded out the public meeting by approving a police department request to purchase Clearview AI software.
The facial recognition database service has a yearly subscription rate of $17,894.
“We currently do not have this type of software to assist in solving criminal cases,” a department summary recommendation document reads. “This database will increase efficiency and effectiveness.”
Cartersville Police Chief Frank McCann was asked about the failure rate for such products.
"I don't know, Cobb County's been using them for about a year," he told the council. "Basically, along with the software we have written a policy where each case has to be corroborated with independent information to make sure that the software doesn't say that somebody, basically, is a person when it's not."
The budgeted request will be paid via federal asset forfeiture funds.
"Every officer in the department is not going to have access to this software," McCann continued. "Basically, the criminal investigators will, command staff will and that's pretty much it ... it's pretty impressive, what we've seen so far."
Several items were added to the public agenda, including a police department request to pay Utility Associates, Inc. for body-camera and in-car camera services.
"It's for support, maintenance and cloud storage," McCann said. "It's a budgeted item that will be paid for, initially, through the general fund —$66,581.11 and SPLOST, $28,734.89."
The council also approved a resolution allowing the City attorney's office and the local police department to file a request in Bartow Superior Court to dispose of baby formula seized in the wake of a March theft ring arrest.
"To dispose of that by giving it to a local charity, the Advocates, for them to distribute as needed in the community," said Cartersville Assistant City Attorney Keith Lovell. "We contacted the stores and distributors that were involved that owned the actual baby formula and all of them have submitted letters of support for us donating to the charities and do not wish us to return it to them."
Other items approved by council members at the July 20 public meeting include:
— An electric department request to renew an annual Itron MV-90 software maintenance contract for $15,559.99.
— A fire department request to pay firm Croft and Associations $14,920 to complete a topographical survey for the proposed Fire Station No. 5 site along Carter Grove Boulevard.
— A fire department request to contract with Geo-Hydro Engineers for “subsurface exploration and geotechnical engineering evaluations” associated with the aforementioned Fire Station No. 5 project.
— An administrative request to pay Segal Marco Advisors $18,000, via the City’s pension found account, as part of a quarterly invoice.
— An administrative request to pay annual Northwest Georgia Regional Commission dues in the amount of $23,904.
— A water department agreement to contract with the Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Protection Division Drinking Water Program for a one-year period. The budgeted invoice comes out to $10,120. “The EPD laboratory has performed this annual testing for the city for many years and offers the benefit of streamlined reporting and being 100% method compliant.”
— A pair of electric department distributed generation agreements for 11 Autumn Canyon Path and 145 West Main Street.