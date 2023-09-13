The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes will be home Friday night for their fifth game in a row when they entertain Heritage-Conyers.
It will be the last nonregion contest for the Purple Hurricanes who will try to keep their record perfect.
Adairsville will play its first Region 6-AAA game of the year against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
The Tigers enter the contest, trying to break a two-game losing streak.
Cass and Woodland are off this week.
Cass goes into the open date with a 2-2 record after beating Adairsville last week. The Colonels extended the winning streak to two games after also beating Drew 50-7.
Woodland takes the week off after beating Pepperell 35-28 last week.
The Wildcats got back on track after losing to Model 27-21 two weeks ago.
Woodland improved its record to 2-2 overall. The Wildcats' first win of the year was a 35-0 decision over Coosa.
Heritage-Conyers Patriots (2-1) at Cartersville Purple Hurricanes (4-0)
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Heritage-Conyers won 24-18. Cartersville beat Columbia 31-6.
Series Record: Cartersville leads 1-0.
What to Know: Cartersville comes into the halfway point of the season with an impressive display of both offense and defense. The Purple Hurricanes have outscored their opponents 119-33. Friday night’s contest against the visiting Patriots will be the last nonregion game for Cartersville before its open date. The following week they open the region with Calhoun. That will also be the Purple Hurricanes' first contest on the road after five straight contests at home.
Coming into the contest with Heritage, quarterback Nate Russell has passed for 495 yards and six TDs.
Khristian Lando has been the team’s top running back, rushing for 220 yards and five TDs. Jamauri Brice has caught 10 passes for 205 yards and three TDs.
On the defensive side of the ball, Connor Brasfield leads the way with 28 tackles, including 20 solos. He also has two sacks.
Teammate Maratvius Cochran also has two sacks.
Logan Shrewsbury has two interceptions.
Heritage comes into the game having outscored their three opponents 66-55. Their only loss was to Arabia Mountain where they fell 17-7 in the second game of the season.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Warriors (1-2) vs. Adairsville Tigers (1-2)
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe was off. Adairsville lost to Cass 40-21.
Series Record: Adairsville leads 13-1.
What to Know: Both teams head into the Region 6-AAA opener seeking to move their overall records to .500.
The Tigers are on a two-game losing streak.
In addition to last week’s loss against Cass, Adairsville also dropped a 30-25 decision to Rabun County.
Adairsville opened the season with a 21-7 victory over Cherokee Bluff.
Adairsville has been outscored 82-62. The Warriors have been outscored 102-75.
Quarterback Jonathan Gough has been an offensive force for the Tigers. The senior quarterback has found the end zone both with his legs and his arm.
Gough has passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed for 260 yards and five TDs. Running back Ethan Blome has rushed for 156 yards and a TD. Tre Winters has a TD reception for the Tigers.
Seth Abernathy has been a force on defense with 23 tackles, including 15 solos. Four players have two sacks for the Tigers, including Jaydon Hovarth, Kolt McCord, Abernathy and Jett Johnson.
Tamarius Wilkey has two interceptions for the Tigers.