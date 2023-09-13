During its meeting Sept. 11, the Cartersville Board of Education unanimously approved the revisions of three policies. The board convened at the new Cartersville Primary School, with Cartersville School Board President Kelley Dial being the sole member not in attendance.
Among those being revised were policies BCBI — Public Participation in Board Meetings; JGCD — Medication; and JB — Student Attendance.
“Policy BCBI was revised in our Revision Policy in October 2022,” said Andre Weaver, Cartersville City Schools’ assistant superintendent. “However, GSBA and the state have revisited public participation in a school board meeting. We have adjusted our policy to reflect the suggested changes.”
He highlighted two examples of the changes to the Public Participation in Board Meetings policy.
“Under the previous policy, procedures to allow citizens to address the board at regular meetings included a requirement that notice be given at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting,” Weaver said. “However, the policy was changed to — ‘Sign up for non-agenda related topics be at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting and sign up for the agenda-related items be at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the meeting.’
“Also new edition — speakers may bring printed and other supporting materials. These materials should be given to the superintendent or board president and can be distributed to the other board members.”
He shared the other two policies were first revised in CCS’ Revision Policy in March.
“However, House Bill 440 was passed, which states that students who have filed medical documentation with the school can have access to Glucagon or items related to a Seizure Action Plan at school,” Weaver said, noting why the Medication policy was updated Sept. 11. “We have added the information to reflect the new House Bill. One note of interest is that our school nurses had already begun the process of implementing the Seizure Plan Action and Glucagon into our procedures prior to the passing of HB 440.”
CCS’ Policy JB — Student Attendance needed to be revised Sept. 11, Weaver said due to social workers noticing the number of truancy days was not listed correctly.
“We have changed the truancy days from five to 10,” he said. “Truancy is considered when a student is absent from school more than 10 days without a valid excuse.
Some of the other highlights from the meeting included the board unanimously approving —
• The purchase of 840 student laptops for a total of $562,531.20, to be paid from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds. These computers will be distributed as follows — Cartersville Primary, 420 devices; Cartersville Middle, 384 devices; and Cartersville High, 36.
• Continuing the partnership with OLA Language School to offer a tuition-based, after-school Spanish enrichment class — meeting once a week for nine weeks — at Cartersville Elementary School.
• Various overnight/out-of-state trip requests, including the CHS Y-Club — 79th Georgia Center for Civic Engagement Youth Assembly Nov. 26 to 28 in Atlanta; CHS FBLA — Georgia FBLA Fall Leadership Conference and competitive events Nov. 15 and 16 in Athens; CHS Thespian Troupe — ThesCon at Columbus State in Columbus Feb. 1 to 3; CMS eighth grade — Tour of Georgia May 15 to 19; and CES fifth-grade Challenge group — Rock Eagle Overnight Challenge Trip Oct. 23 to 25 in Eatonton.
• The resignation of Arthur Lee Bennett, school psychologist, effective Sept. 29.
• The classified employment of Alexis Rains, CPS paraprofessional, effective Sept. 12; and Iriana Rios Gonzalez, CPS paraprofessional, effective Sept. 19.