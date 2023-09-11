In the fourth week of the season, the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes, Cass Colonels and Woodland Wildcats picked up victories on Friday.
Cartersville vs. Columbia: The Purple Hurricanes stayed unbeaten with a 31-6 victory.
Cartersville built a 24-6 lead at the half to improve their record to 4-0.
Cartersville outgained Columbia 316 yards to 146. Ryan Johnson opened the scoring for Cartersville with a 28-yard field goal. Luke McBride added a 1-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 9-0.
The defense accounted for Columbia’s only TD on a 76-yard interception return for a TD to cut the lead to 10-6.
Khristian Lando added a 1-yard run and Ja’mauri Brice caught a 36-yard TD pass from QB Nate Russell to push the lead to 24-6 at the half.
A 46-yard interception return closed out the scoring for the Purple Hurricanes.
Russell finished the contest 8 of 13 for 130 yards and a TD.
Cartersville plays next week at home against Heritage from Conyers.
Cass vs. Adairsville: The Cass Colonels improved their record to 2-2 overall with a 40-21 victory over Adairsville in the nonregion game. Adairsville dropped to 1-2.
In a first half filled with lots of scoring, Cass led 26-14 at the half. Cass quarterback Brodie McWhorter and Sacovie White were the offensive catalysts for the team accounting for the squad’s first two TDs.
White hauled in a 38-yard score and also a 15-yard TD.
White also proved he could throw the ball for a score, hooking up with Colten Cotton for a third TD.
Cass’ third touchdown of the game put the team up 23-0.
Jonathan Gough and Peyton Bowen brought the Tigers back with back-to-back TDs. Bowen caught a 15-yarder and a 1-yard pass to cut the lead to 23-14.
Austin McArthur’s 25-yard field goal gave Cass the 26-14 lead at the half.
Adairsville struck first in the second half with Gough’s 15-yard run to trim the lead to 26-21, but it was the last time the Tigers put points on the board.
The offensive punch of McWhorter and White struck for the third time on a 30-yard TD. After the extra point, Cass led 33-21.
Cass added its final points of the game on Devin Henderson’s 15-yard run.
McArthur’s extra point closed out the scoring as Cass pulled away in the second half.
Cass is off next week but will return to action in two weeks against M.L. King at home.
Adairsville opens up its Region 6-AAA contest against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Woodland vs. Pepperell: The Woodland Wildcats needed a rally Friday night in their nonregion game against Pepperell and that got it en route to a 35-28 victory.
The Wildcats trailed 20-14 heading into the final quarter, but a 21-point explosion helped Woodland improve to 2-2.
The Wildcats play one last nonregion game at home next week when they host Osborne.
Woodland finished the game with 280 yards of total offense.
After falling behind 12-0 to end the first quarter, Woodland got on the scoreboard on Jay Walker’s 4-yard run.
Pepperell increased the lead to 20-7 on an 8-yard run right before the end of the first half.
Heath Tatum rushed for the first of his two scores for the only points of the third quarter on an 8-yard run.
Woodland finished with just 39 yards through the air, but 36 of it came when Brelace Williams hooked up with Zach Wiggins to give the Wildcats a 21-20 lead.
Pepperell took its last lead of the game on a 3-yard TD run.
Woodland put the game away with the final two touchdowns.
Tatum scored for the second time on a 42-yard run and teammate Devin Teasley found the end zone on a 2-yard scamper.
Nick Miranda handled the extra points for Woodland.