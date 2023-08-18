End of fiscal year data indicates the City of Cartersville closed out FY ’23 with about $7.2 million in total general fund net profit. A year earlier, the local government closed out FY ’22 with a general fund net profit of less than $1 million.
From FY ’22 to FY ’23, the City of Cartersville’s general fund revenues increased from about $30.7 million to about $39.3 million. Over that same time frame, the City’s general fund expenditures increased from about $29.8 million to about $32.1 million.
The City ultimately collected close to 17% more in general fund revenues than the approved FY ’23 budget anticipated, while general fund expenditures came in close to 5% lower than expected in the 2023 budget.
The City collected about $5.4 million in property taxes in FY ’23. The approved budget anticipated that amount to be in the ballpark of $4.8 million.
The City’s local option sales tax (LOST) revenues also exceed expectations. The budget predicted about $5.6 million in such income — the actuals came in at about $7.6 million.
Along those same lines, the FY ’23 budget anticipated about $500,000 in building permit and inspection fees. At the end of the fiscal year, actual revenues from that stream were listed at $1.7 million.
On the expenditure side of the balance sheet, the City’s personnel expenses came in at about $20.9 million, while operating expenses were tabbed at about $8 million. General fund capital expenses, budgeted at more than $2 million, actually came in at just $826,581.
For the month of June 2023 — the final month of the FY ’23 year — the City reported about $3.1 million in general fund expenditures. With general fund revenues tabbed at about $2.2 million, that produced a net loss of $429,611.
As for the City’s utility funds, the water and sewer fund ended FY ’23 with total net profit of a little more than $9 million. Total revenues for the previous fiscal year were calculated at about $31.5 million, with fund related expenditures tabbed at about $22.4 million.
Total water fund revenues came in roughly 16% lower than budgeted, while expenditures came in almost 40% lower than anticipated in the FY ’23 budget.
About $16.3 million in capital expenses were budgeted for the water and sewer fund in FY ’23. Instead, just $4.5 million in expenses were actually recorded during the fiscal year.
“As of June 30, 2023, a total of $2,403,540 in capital expenses were funded with series 2018 water and sewer bond proceeds,” City documents indicate.
Water sales revenues came in nearly 25% higher than budgeted, while sewer sales revenue came in nearly 37% higher than budgeted.
The City’s gas fund ended FY ’23 with about $6.5 million in net profit. Total revenues were chalked up at $43,650,764 while expenses were tabbed at $37,053,916.
The City’s gas fund revenues came in about 27% higher than projected in the FY ’23 budget, while fund associated expenses came in about 7.8% higher than budgeted.
The FY ’23 budget predicted about $27.1 million in annual gas sales. The actual figure came in at about $37.6 million.
Unsurprisingly, natural gas purchases exceeded the City’s initial budget expectations. About $19.3 million was predicted; the City ended up actually spending $25.3 million on the purchases.
The City’s electric fund, however, pretty much broke even with a razor thin FY ’23 net profit of less than $7,000.
FY ’23 revenues for the fund were listed at $56,519,321, while fund-related expenses were listed at $56,512,722.
Total electrics sales for FY ’23 were tabbed at about $53.3 million. Electricity purchase costs, budgeted at about $41.9 million, ended up costing about $46.1 million at the end of the fiscal year.
The City’s stormwater fund posted a net profit of $331,757, while the City’s solid waste fund posted a net profit of $422,417.
The City’s fiber optics fund posted a net profit of $1,253,519. The fund’s FY ’23 revenues, at about $3.6 million, were roughly 40% larger than budgeted.
The local government concluded FY ’23 with zero dollars and zero cents remaining in its SPLOST 2003 account. At that point, the City held $231,991.10 in its SPLOST 2014 coffers and about $9.6 million in its SPLOST 2020 account.
As of June 30, the City’s total unrestricted cash balance was tabbed at about $85.4 million, while its restricted cash balance was listed at about $202 million.
Both balances are slight decreases from those from May 2023.
“Unrestricted gas decreased due to increases in the water, stormwater and fiber funds, while decreases occurred in the general, grant, electric, gas, solid waste and garage funds,” City documents read. “Restricted cash decreased due to increases in the SPLOST 2020 and pension funds while decreases occurred in the SPLOST 2003, hotel-motel tax, motor vehicle tax, American Rescue Plan Act, tourism product development and debt service funds.”