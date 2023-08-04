The City of Cartersville looks to acquire more than 150 acres currently within the jurisdiction of Bartow County and the City of Emerson.
The request comes with an unusual wrinkle — despite not actually being within the jurisdiction of Cartersville, the City government already owns the property located on the five tax parcels to be considered for annexation.
The total acreage comes in at about 158 acres. The largest of the parcels measures nearly 138 acres, with the smallest parcel measuring about 1.18 acres.
The other parcels are measured at 11.1 acres, 6.85 acres and 1.23 acres, respectively.
“As of Aug. 1, 2023, a surveyor was preparing a plat to subdivide a 50 foot strip from [an 11.1-acre parcel] to connect a four-parcel unincorporated island to other unincorporated tracts north and west of the Etowah River,” City documents read.
The five parcels are currently zoned M-1 mining and A-1 agriculture within Bartow County and C-2 community retail commercial within the City of Emerson.
The City of Cartersville would rezone the annexed parcels to a public-institutional (P-I) zoning category.
The proposed use for the parcels abutting Allatoona Dam Road east of Highway 41 is hardly surprising — a “municipal water treatment facility" classification.
Per City documents, a 2017 future development map designated the adjacent properties under a “workplace center” classification; a 2022 future land use map designated the adjacent properties as “low density/medium density residential and industrial.”
Per comments from Bartow County from July, the aforementioned unincorporated island has to be addressed for the annexation to be legal.
“The properties designated for annexation are bordered by a mix of zoned properties ranging from residential to commercial to industrial and lying in two different jurisdictions,” City documents read. “The primary use of the properties is to be annexed is for the water treatment plant located at 237 Allatoona Dam Road.”
The parcels are currently served by Cartersville water, sewer and electric utilities. Atlanta Gas Light and Georgia Power also have utilities within the area.
“The current use will not change as a result of the annexation,” City documents read. “The proposal consolidates the use into one jurisdiction and zoning category.”
Local government documents also indicate that the proposed application would create an isolated district.
“This is due to the water source location and the need for the water treatment plant to be located where it is,” City documents read. “The use may also be considered an industrial type use, which is compatible with surrounding light industrial and commercial uses.”
Per the City of Cartersville, the proposed P-I zoning does not conform with the two City of Emerson tracts according to Emerson’s own 2022 land use map.
“However, the commercial and high density residential future land use map designations are consistent with the City of Emerson’s zoning map,” the documents state. “The P-I zoning and the water treatment facility use is compatible with commercial and light industrial uses of adjacent properties remaining in the City of Emerson’s jurisdiction.”
As for an underlying reason for the proposed annexations, City documents express a desire to ensure that its own facilities “are built to the City’s specifications and in order to provide emergency services to said property.”
The City of Cartersville Planning Commission is set to make a recommendation on the annexation request at a public meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 10 North Public Square.
A first reading of the proposed annexations would go before the Cartersville City Council at the same location on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. A second reading, and a subsequent council vote, is slated for Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
“The zoning proposal should not have an adverse environmental effect,” City of Cartersville documents indicate.