The Cartersville Farmers Market is making an impressive showing in the 2023 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. In the search to find the nation’s most-loved farmers’ markets, Cartersville’s offering is placing 56th nationwide, second in Georgia and 19th in the Southeast with 275 votes in the online competition, as of Aug. 11.
“It's very exciting to witness our state ranking in the 2023 America’s Farmers Market Celebration contest, validating our significant progress,” said Regina Shaw, coordinator of the Cartersville Farmers Market. “Our vendors consistently deliver top-quality products and our community consistently rallies behind them. The journey from our revitalization in 2019 has been remarkable, and I take pride in seeing our dedicated vendors receive the recognition they truly deserve.”
Voting for the competition — presented by American Farmland Trust — kicked off on June 19 and will wrap up Sept. 18 at https://markets.farmland.org.
According to the contest’s website, “In addition to recognizing the top markets in each region of America, the AFMC will crown an overall ‘People’s Choice’ winner as the top-endorsed market in the country. We believe that every farmers market in America is special in its own way. Big or small, in cities or rural towns, farmers markets nourish their communities while helping local farmers, food makers and artisans thrive. While the AFMC does rank America’s favorite markets, our intention is to lift up the vital role farmers markets play across the country.
“The AFMC database and interactive map on markets.farmland.org is the largest and most comprehensive listing of farmers markets in the United States, containing more than 7,000 listings and allowing anyone in America to find local farmers markets wherever they live or visit. To recognize America’s favorite farmers markets, this year, we are pleased to announce that total cash prizes have increased to $15,000 and that the top five markets in the United States that finish in the ‘People’s Choice’ category will receive an award.”
While the overall winner will be awarded $5,000, second place will receive $2,500; third place, $1,500; fourth, $750; fifth place, $250; and each state winner, $100.
“To me, the contest primarily symbolizes the acknowledgment of our farmers market and the remarkable strides we've taken in the past four years,” Shaw said. “If the market receives any monetary award, it will be reinvested directly into the supplies and advertising that are essential to our continued growth.
“We are extremely grateful to those who chose our farmers market as their favorite in America. There’s still time for anyone who wants to vote. The contest runs through Sept. 18 and it only takes a few seconds. Just type ‘Cartersville’ into the search bar and select ‘Cast my Vote.’”
Cartersville Farmers Market takes place every Saturday through Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at Founder’s Oak parking lot — 10 N. Public Square. In the early 1980s, the seasonal staple was spearheaded by the late Bartow County Extension Agent Walter Culverhouse to help local farmers sell excess produce.
“The Cartersville Farmers Market is truly special for several reasons,” Shaw said. “We are committed to sourcing products within a 60-mile radius, with the exception of specialties, like Georgia Coast seafood. Our vendors are more than just sellers; they're friendly and eager to share the stories of how their products are grown or crafted, readily answering questions.
“The close collaboration between our bakers, food producers and farmers highlights our emphasis on community connections, as many incorporate locally-grown produce into their products. Most importantly, our amazing food safety specialist, Amelia Payne, ensures that the highest safety standards are upheld across the market.”
Looking at this year’s offering, Shaw said the market continues to experience a “record-breaking” season.
“With each passing year, our dedicated vendors elevate their offerings, attracting a growing number of new customers,” she said. “We continue to maintain our commitment to diversity, as we introduce new products annually. Our staple items remain popular, including beef, pork, eggs, produce, flowers, plants, jams/jellies, honey, baked goods, bath/body products and prepared foods.
“This year, we're excited to announce the addition of handcrafted goat cheese, African-inspired hot sauces, convenient frozen tamales and salsas, French pastries — croissants, beignets, etc. — and prepared Indian cuisine (samosas, dips, and chutneys). The expansion of our offerings is important to us and we're delighted to continue serving our community with an ever-widening array of high-quality products.”
Along with providing tasty produce and unique items, Shaw shared the Cartersville Farmers Market continues to provide an economic boost to the area.
“The revitalization of our farmers market in 2019 has made a significant positive impact on our community,” she said. “Direct sales to consumers have been highly beneficial for farmers, growers and small-batch food makers, leading to increased profits and sustained operations. Many of these producers have even expanded their businesses, with some being able to provide support for their families through the additional income.
“As a result of this growth, there's a higher likelihood of local job creation within our community. Additionally, these individuals tend to reinvest their earnings locally, contributing to the economic prosperity of Bartow County. We are unbelievably proud to announce that a total of over $2.3 million in sales has been generated by the market since 2019."