Ellen Grace Pruitt’s dream of becoming a civil engineer received a huge boost from Toyo Tires. On July 28, the tire manufacturing company officially awarded the Cartersville resident a $10,000 scholarship via the Cartersville Schools Foundation.
Extending thanks to Toyo Tires, Pruitt shared she is “grateful” for the scholarship and appreciative of the manufacturer for “stepping up in the community and providing this opportunity.”
Toyo’s involvement came as a welcomed surprise for Pruitt, who initially applied for a scholarship with a different company. Pruitt discovered she won the Toyo scholarship July 10, when she received a call while volunteering at First Presbyterian Church of Cartersville’s vacation Bible school.
“I learned about the scholarship right around the end of May,” said Pruitt, who graduated from Cartersville High in 2023. “My principal, Ms. Shelley Tierce, sent out an email to the students sharing that there was a $5,000 STEM scholarship. I completed my application a few days later, but was scared I would want to make edits, so didn’t turn it in until the day it was due.
“I didn’t even end up changing anything in my application. The original company ended up backing out of the scholarship, but Toyo Tires picked it up and doubled the value. I really didn’t think I would get the scholarship, but I figured I might as well apply, and it definitely paid off.”
This year was Toyo’s first time supporting the scholarship associated with the Cartersville Schools Foundation, said Patrick M. Lenz — president and chief operating officer of Toyo Tires North America Manufacturing Inc.
“We learned of this opportunity through meetings that we have had with the leadership team at Cartersville Schools during our continued efforts to look for ways to partner with and support the educational community,” he said. “One of Toyo’s Environmental, Social and Governance — ESG — policies is to work with local communities to help solve local issues. One initiative under that policy is to provide support for educating the next generation.
“The Toyo factory in White, Georgia, has chosen the Cartersville Scholarship Foundation and one of its many initiatives to carry out that directive. We are thrilled to partner with the Cartersville Schools Foundation as we invest in our youth within the local communities.”
Lenz shared the scholarship’s recipient was selected based on “academics, extra-curricular activity and demonstration of community leadership.”
“Ellen Grace Pruitt specifically desires to devote her skills by giving back to her community,” he said. “From reviewing surveys of Georgia land at a young age to interning for Bartow County Engineering, Ellen described her experience watching the intense growth rate of Cartersville and how she planned to ‘someday help Georgia grow while maintaining a healthy environment for future generations in Bartow County.’
“Wanting to give back to the community is one of the most sacred deeds a person can carry. Ellen was chosen for this scholarship for her strong sense of community and desire to make an impactful change in the future of Bartow County.”
Pruitt was an honors graduate with distinction at Cartersville High, maintaining a 4.7 GPA. While attending CHS, she was an officer of Mu Alpha Theta, and a member of the cross country team, track team, the robotics team, Beta Club, National Honor Society and math team. Pruitt also earned the University of Georgia Merit Scholar award, and was named an AP Scholar and an AP Scholar with Distinction.
In the fall, Pruitt will attend Georgia Institute of Technology to study civil engineering, following in the career path of her loved one.
“My grandfather, Travis Pruitt, was a civil engineer,” she said. “When he passed in 2020, my uncle took me and my cousins to Travis Pruitt and Associates — the engineering company my grandpa started in 1972.
“My uncle, Travis Pruitt Jr., showed us some old maps, some surveying gear from a sister company called eGPS and some engineering books. It was nice to see the legacy my grandpa made after being a first generation college student at the University of Alabama, and see the companies he started from scratch.”
Pruitt’s interest in civil engineering was piqued by this visit and later bolstered her junior year when she received a valuable piece of information during a book club meeting at her place of work — Table 20 in Cartersville.
“They asked me what colleges I was looking at and what majors,” Pruitt said. “I told them I was interested in civil engineering, and one of the members — Mr. Peter Olson [Bartow’s county administrator] — told me there are opportunities in the Bartow County community where students can intern in county offices. I eventually started interning for Bartow County Community Development and got to learn about development even more.
“My mentors, Kayla Campbell and Mark Cox, helped me learn about civil engineering and how broad it was. I have a passion for civil engineering because there are so many things you can do with it — environmental, geotechnical, structural, etc., and every specialty is important to development and taking care of our earth.”
Along with the scholarship funds, Pruitt was thrilled to receive the opportunity to tour Toyo Tires July 28.
“This scholarship is incredibly valuable to me because it will help so much financially, but it also means a lot to be able to tour a facility that many engineers work at,” she said. “I think it’ll benefit me to see another work environment — even for a few hours — and learn about what different engineers do. I think college is more valuable with experience, and I think this experience is a great opportunity to learn.”