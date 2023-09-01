There’s iconic pop cultural figures — and then there’s Superman.
More than a beloved superhero, the blue-and-red-bedecked defender of truth, justice and the American way is virtually an unofficial national emblem.
And when it came time to craft a new theme song for the Man of Steel’s latest TV foray, the masterminds at Warner Bros. didn’t turn to Metropolis — instead, they found the Super-sound right here in Cartersville.
“I was going from the classic films, knowing the triumphant sound,” said Kyle Troop. “But then I was also pulling from the inspiration that the ‘Smallville’ series did by pulling in a lot of current rock music from the time, especially with that Remy Zero theme song then — it was really a balancing act for me to pull the influences but stay true to what I think Superman needed.”
Troop, 38, has resided in Bartow County since 1990.
“I’ve been recording music since I got my first four-track reel to reel, like, in the sixth grade or seventh grade,” he recounted. “I’ve just been going from recording ideas and playing them out live and recording with other people to do the same thing.”
With his band The Heretics, Troop has recorded and released one full-length album and a handful of EPs.
“It boils down to rock and roll,” he described his stylings. “I like all the different offshoots — punk, classic, fuzzed out stuff. But it all comes down to rock.”
So imagine his surprise when the producers behind “My Adventures With Superman,” a new animated series that debuted on Adult Swim on July 7, reached out to him about possibly crafting its theme song.
“They were wanting to get kind of that early 2000s Japan garage rock sound that anime was using back then,” Troop said. “After listening to some stuff they found my stuff and they knew it was exactly what they wanted … I missed the first email so a week later we had a quick meeting.”
Troop said there’s certainly an early ‘90s pop-punk vibe on “Up and Away.”
“I sort of paired that up with the sketches they sent me, we kind of came up with the points to get the mood across,” Troop said.
The intro that opens each episode of “My Adventures With Superman” is only 19 seconds long — this, after the original cut was pared down from a relatively sprawling 45 seconds.
“I may or may not have files to a full-length on my computer that I’m not confirming or denying,” Troop added.
The international exposure, Troop said, is something he hasn’t even began processing yet.
“I kind of had to put that away for fear that it would cripple me from writing the song to begin with,” he said. “But now that it’s out, it’s kind of staring to sink in, really, what it’s about and what my place was in that … and that’s pretty cool, I’m very appreciative of it.”
With Time Warner’s intellectual properties covering everything from Batman to Bugs Bunny, there’s certainly no shortage of material that Troop could dabble in if the entertainment juggernaut comes calling again.
“It’s maybe less of the specific project, but after working specifically with Jake Wyatt and Josie Campbell — the producers of the show — I would really just like to work with them again,” he said. “Or some more people along those lines, who are in it for the art.”
From here, Troop said he and his band have a few “tentative plans” in mind.
“We’ve got a catalog of demos, that we’ll see what develops from there,” he said. “I’m kind of playing it by ear, seeing where the next spot to move into would be good.”