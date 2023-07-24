A Cartersville man was arrested and charged with the felony offense of unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance on July 14.
According to a Cartersville Police Department (CPD) field case report, law enforcement was dispatched to the residence of defendant Henry Samayoa along Opal Street in response to a purported “sexual offense.”
Per the police report, Samayoa’s spouse told officers that there had been “ongoing sexual issues” with the defendant for years — “including him engaging in various voyeuristic tendencies including pleasuring himself while watching neighbors and while watching his mother in law in the shower without her knowledge.”
The complainant told police that her sister found a cell phone “hidden in a black sock with a hole cut out for the camera” in her room.
“The caller said that she recognized the phone as belonging to Mr. Samayoa and when she played the video, she saw Mr. Samayoa visible in the beginning of the video setting it up,” the police report reads. “The caller stated that she looked into the phone and found more videos taken in the same ‘hidden camera’ manner of both her sister and her mother, without their knowledge or consent.”
All of the videos, the complainant stated, depicted the two in “states of undress and nudity.”
According to the responding officer, the 46-year-old defendant “appeared to smile or pose for the video before leaving the room.”
The complainant said that three minor children reside in the same home.
“The caller had not seen any videos or photographs of their children or any other juvenile on the phone but was concerned that something untoward may be contained or already deleted from the phone,” the report reads. “The caller did not believe that Mr. Samayoa had ever inappropriately acted towards the children, but was not totally certain.”
Law enforcement indicate the women illicitly recorded “were hesitant to press charges as they were concerned about how Mr. Samayoa would respond.”
Despite their reluctance, the defendant was nonetheless arrested under Georgia’s Family Violence Act.
“A Division of Family and Children’s Services referral was completed for the children, the [criminal investigation detective] on call was notified and advised that they would schedule Children’s Advocacy Center interviews for the children,” the report reads.
According to Bartow County Sheriff’s Office records, Samayoa was released from pretrial detention at the local jail after posting a $2,500 bond on July 18.