A Cartersville man is facing two felony charges following a traffic stop conducted late last month.
Per Bartow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) records, 28-year-old Tyler Dakota Lee Sierra was charged with one count of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
A Cartersville Police Department (CPD) field case report indicates that Sierra was stopped at the intersection of Church Street and Morningside Drive on July 30.
“I made contact with the driver and advised her she was stopped due to not wearing a seatbelt,” the responding officer states. “While talking with the driver, I observed the odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle.”
The driver purportedly told the officer that there was “probably a little bit” of marijuana inside the vehicle.
While waiting for a backup officer to arrive, the responding officer made contact with Sierra, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Sierra told the officer that he was armed at the time.
“I removed the firearm that was concealed inside his waistband and rendered it safe by removing the loaded magazine and the round inside the chamber and secured the firearm,” the field case report reads. “The firearm is identified as a black Taurus PT111 G2.”
A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a black container with two individually-packaged bags of a substance believed to be marijuana.
“I continued the search and located a plastic grocery bag in the glove box that contained a large amount of marijuana inside,” the report continued.
Sierra allegedly told the officer that the roughly two ounces of marijuana was for “personal use.”
“I read Mr. Sierra his Miranda rights and he advised he did not wish to talk but took ownership of the marijuana and advised it belonged to him,” the arresting officer states. “I transported the marijuana to the Cartersville Police Department where it was weighed and had a total combined weight of 70.8 grams.”
Per the CPD field case report, the substance is awaiting further testing and analysis by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.
BCSO reports indicate Sierra was held in pretrial detention custody at the local jail for less than six hours before being released on a $7,500 bond on July 30.