Both the 2023 City of Cartersville maintenance and operation millage rate and the Cartersville City School System millage rate were approved at a joint meeting on Aug. 17.
The City millage rate was set at 2.910 mills while the school system millage rate was set at 13.5 mills.
The City millage rate does not incorporate the rollback rate.
“As a result, the rate of 2.91 mills is considered to be a property tax increase of 21.40% over the rollback rate,” City documents read. “The tax increase on a house that has a fair market value of $200,000 would be approximately $41.04.”
At 2.91 mills, the 2023 property tax rate is expected to generate about $5.4 million for the local government, representing a roughly $1.1 million increase over the 2022 millage rate collections.
The 13.5 school system millage rate is expected to generate about $23.8 million.
The 13.906 millage rate utilized for 2022 resulted in about $19.1 million property tax revenues for the system.
“Cartersville City Schools is committed to providing the best public education for our children and young adults, we believe our system is an integral part of the marketing of this community to business and industry,” Cartersville City School Board President Kelley Dial said. “And we feel like our economic development and the quality of our school system is linked.”
As for funding streams, Dial said that SPLOST funds cannot be used to cover school personnel costs.
“I think about 85% of our budget is personnel costs, indirect and direct,” she continued. “We get State dollars for that, but that is never enough — and more often than not, a lot of times we’re ordered to pay some indirect costs that they don’t pay for at all.”
The local school system, she said, continues to compete with other markets within the metro Atlanta area for talent.
“One good thing that I think came out of the pandemic is we learned just how essential teachers are and other school employees,” she said. “We will never be able to match the money some of the metro systems pay, but we do want to be competitive — we feel like we offer things to employees that the metro system schools do, as far as our culture and living in this beautiful town.”
The approved FY ’24 school budget, Dial said, incorporated a 5.5% raise for all classified and certified personnel within the system.
“There are some additional positions because of the new school and also, we have moved from a model where we used the Ombudsman program for our alternative school and other things,” she said. “We’re moving that on campus in a situation that has caused some additional costs that we also feel like will allow us to serve those students more efficiently and more effectively.”
Of the approved 13.5 millage rate, Dial said 5 of those mills are withheld by the State for “equalization” funding for other school systems.
“That 5 mills is always taken from us,” she said. “After hearing comments and after a meeting last week and looking at everything, we felt like we could — while not going all the way back to the rollback rate — roll back some.”
An initially proposed 13.906 millage rate would have generated about $24.5 million for the school system.
Cartersville City Schools Superintendent Dr. March Feuerbach told The Daily Tribune News that the roughly $700,00 differential in tax revenues could be covered using fund balance.
Also approved by council members at the Aug. 17 meeting was the 2023 Cartersville Business Improvement District (BID) millage rate, which was set at 0.846 mills.
“That is a voluntary tax that the downtown businesses put upon themselves for improvements to the downtown area and to also put in signage and infrastructure and other such things,” Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini said.
A general obligation parks and recreation millage rate of 0.400 mills was also approved.
“The citizens of Cartersville approved a referendum in November of 2014 authorizing the City to issue bonds to be used to pay for renovations and improvements to the parks and recreation buildings and properties,” City documents read. “The bonds were issued with a ten-year payback period — in order to make the scheduled bond payments, the City is assessing a property tax millage of 0.400 mills, below the rollback rate of 0.514 mills, for 2023.”
2023 represents year nine of the bond period.
“We’ve upgraded several things at Dellinger Park, the new administration building, the new restrooms out there,” Cartersville City Manager Dan Porta described a few of the projects funded by the bonds. “We use that money very wisely.”
The remainder of the lengthy public agenda included well over three dozen items.
Also garnering council approval on Aug. 18 were dedication and maintenance agreements for the Satterfield Commons Townhomes and the Bend at Pettit Creek Townhomes projects. A construction manager at risk subcontractor agreement negotiated by Reeves Young pertaining to the City’s new water department administrative complex was likewise authorized.
An insurance settlement agreement for water damage claims at 53 Goodyear Ave. similarly received council approval, as was a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Johnson Controls to “perform a preliminary business case analysis that projects the financial benefits of energy efficient facility improvement measures and operational savings projects.”
An architectural and engineering services agreement between the City government and CPL for renovations/replacement of the police department’s firing range facility also go the OK from council members. Per City documents, that agreement comes out to $55,205.
A $90,850 engineering services agreement with Goodwyn Mills Caywood was also approved. That contract deals with the replacement of about 3,850 linear feet of water mains in the vicinity of Chestnut Street.
A Douthit Ferry road widening engineering change order also received council approval.
“The service proposal will be subcontracted through THC, Inc. and will cover estimates for this year and next,” City documents read. “Fees are more than the estimated amount awarded to the City to pay for preliminary engineering, therefore SPLOST funds will be used to cover the fee of $6,445.26.”
An $18,000 contract with A&M Contracting — to remove asbestos from a City-owned property at 115 Woodland Drive — also was approved.
“The proposed work will be part of the Terrell Heights drainage project and will be paid out of the American Rescue Plan Act funds,” City documents read. “To qualify for these funds, our staff feels that this project would help our stormwater division ‘manage, reduce and recapture stormwater’ drainage resulting in reduced flooding at this location.”
Several electric department requests were also approved, including $34,711 for a new transformer from Solomon Transformer and $72,000 for two new transformers from low bidder UTB Transformers. A $27,421 bid from Transformer Network Inc. for yet another transformer was also approved.
The meeting began with Matt Terry being reappointed to the City of Cartersville Alcohol Control Board for a term to expire on Sept. 5, 2027. Becky Carr and Larry Gregory were also reappointed as board members of the City of Cartersville Historic Preservation Commission; their terms are set to expire on Sept. 7, 2026.