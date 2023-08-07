Every now and then you’ll hear about sports teams wanting to move into new arenas or stadiums — and the City of Cartersville, at least on a local government level, could be following their lead.
Per documents prepared by the Kennesaw, Georgia-based firm Croft and Associates, Inc., the municipality is mulling a major overhaul of the old fire station building along North Erwin Street and West Church Street.
The total costs projected in the budget comes in at $8,490,500. That includes about $1.6 million set aside for renovations and about $4.6 million locked in for all new construction.
“If the 1916 building renovation is done prior to construction of the new addition, the renovation budget should be increased to allow for demolition, stabilization and some portion of the site utilities, infrastructure, design and contractor mobilization,” the document reads. “The budget number for this phase, 1916 renovation, would be $2,420,000.”
The local government has mulled several different options for the longstanding downtown facility over the last few years.
At one point, the old firehouse building was planned to be repurposed as a brewery; the building was also leased out by Phoenix Air.
Croft and Associates representative Jim Croft was on hand for a presentation at Cartersville City Hall on Aug. 3, shortly before a regularly scheduled council meeting was held.
“We did look at the existing building and took note of the things that would have to be done just to get the building in good shape to be used,” he said. “But we do have a very good building — with a few moves, opening up, really, two walls and raising a portion of the floor what you end with on the main level of the building is something that would be very conducive to use for office.”
If the local government wanted to expand the facility, Croft recommended that the City tear down a portion of the building that was added in the 1970s.
“A lot of things would have to be done to create the best use of that building,” Croft said. “If we were to do that, what we would end up with is, essentially, two buildings — one that is the old building and from here over, a new building.”
The two facilities, he said, would not be connected except via vertical circulation.
“Which would be this stair area,” he added. “So one of the concepts of how we might use this building is for a council chamber or court … as we build something, let’s do something that certainly enhances downtown, we’ll do something that can be useful for multiple purposes downtown.”
The “original” building, he said, could be subdivided.
“It’s actually a very efficient office space,” Croft said. “What you see on the second floor, you would come up the stairs or elevator into this pre-function space — this is a large event space for about 300 people.”
The proposed renovations could also include an exterior terrace.
“This portion of the building looks over downtown,” Croft said. “It’s a great spot for events, especially for things that might be done outside.”
Cartersville City Manager Dan Porta said the renovated facilities would sport a similar look — “a seamless route from the old section to the new.”
The proposed upgrades, Croft said, would expand beyond the current footprint of the existing 19 North Erwin St. structure.
“We have room to do that going towards the street,” he said.
Porta said the historical content of the building would be “salvageable” as part of the renovations process.
“From that standpoint, we can kind of gut the inside and make a new inside,” he said. “The thought on this space, this additional wing is somewhere down the road, we’re going to have to do something to figure out what to do with the old civic center — this could be the replacement, have a community space built in upstairs.”
Per Croft documents, the project would retain about $675,000 in contingency funding.
Design costs for the proposed renovations are tabbed at $560,000, while “site construction” carries a $500,000 monetary projection.
“We have to cut two openings in the existing brick walls and we have to bring one floor up about four feet,” Croft said. “And we end up with two very nice, very useful, very efficient floor plans.”
The “basement” level of the facility, he said, would likely be used for mechanical, electrical and I.T. multi-space.
“There’s an external access to that floor already and we’ll just use it,” he said. “And it will be a good circumstance for it … we’re really trying to mimic the scale, the materials, the detailing of the old part of the building.”
The newly sworn-in Cartersville City Attorney Keith Lovell said the refurbished facility would be a tremendous help when it comes to handling municipal court functions.
“We’re already having to look at other options for maybe going to court twice or day or something like that,” he said. “Because the room capacity, if everybody shows up, is not sufficient.”
Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini said he was impressed by the early concept designs.
“I think it’s a great start,” he said. “It’s at least given council something to think about.”