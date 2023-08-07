A new era began in the City of Cartersville on Aug. 3, as the City’s long-time attorney David Archer announced he was stepping down from the position after decades of service to the local government.
Former Cartersville Assistant City Attorney Keith Lovell was officially sworn in as the municipality’s new attorney at a public meeting. As part of the transition, Archer will now serve as the assistant city attorney for Cartersville.
Archer had served as Cartersville’s attorney since 1976. Over that 47-year tenure, he noted that Lovell had served as assistant city attorney for 32 of them.
“Keith is really serving as city attorney, it’s not appropriate for me to have the title ‘city attorney’ when he’s doing all the work,” Archer said. “I’m backing him up — it’s like I used to be Batman and he was Robin. And now he’s Batman and I would like for you to allow me to serve as Robin.”
The Cartersville City Council had no objections to Archer’s wishes.
“We’re going along with this out of respect to you and for your long service,” Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini said. “And for all you’ve done for the city and will continue to do what we tell you to.”
Archer’s time with the City government spans more than half a century. He was first elected to the Cartersville City Council in 1971.
Archer addressed the modern-day council in a speech that was one-part heartfelt token of appreciation and one-part stand-up comedy routine.
During his time at the podium, Archer wanted to clear up some misconceptions surrounding his reelection campaign — in 1973.
“This guy came to me after I qualified for reelection and told me he had been to a meeting of a group of people that were looking to find a candidate to get me out of office,” he said. “He told me this group felt like I was not the kind of person who ought to be a city council member and one person in particular had gotten up at that group meeting and he told this group of people that he had seen me coming out of the Ramada Inn knee-walking drunk.”
That, Archer said, was a bold-faced lie.
“I did not come out of the Ramada Inn knee-walking drunk — it was the Quality Inn,” he said to uproarious laughter from the dais.
Despite the change in job titles, Archer said he has no intentions of leaving the City of Cartersville behind anytime soon.
“I’m not quitting,” he reminded the council. “I’m just slowing down.”