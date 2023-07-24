The City of Cartersville ended May with a general fund net profit of more than $7.6 million.
At that point in the 2023 fiscal year, the City’s total year-to-date general fund revenues edged its total year-to-date general fund expenditures by a $36.6 million to $28.9 million margin.
That same time in 2022, the City’s total general fund net profit stood at just $2.198 million.
"The financials are in very good shape 11 months into the fiscal year," commented Cartersville City Manager Dan Porta at a July 20 Cartersville City Council meeting.
As of May 31, the City reported the collection of about $5.2 million in property taxes. The fiscal year 2023 budget only anticipated the local government collecting about $4.8 million in property taxes throughout the entire year.
The local government also outperformed its FY ’23 budget expectations when it comes to local option sales tax (LOST) funding.
The fiscal year budget projected the City would collect about $5.6 million from the revenue source. By May 31, however, the local government had already amassed nearly $7 million in LOST dollars.
The City also eclipsed its projections for revenues stemming from “other taxes.” The FY ’23 budget predicted $9.8 million in revenues; as of May 31, the City had actually collected $10.2 million — and with one more month in the fiscal year to go.
Furthermore, the City doubled its projections for revenues stemming from building permit and inspection fees. The FY ’23 budget prediction was penciled in at $500,000; by the end of May, that revenue category had kicked more than $1 million into the City’s general fund coffers.
On the expenditure side of the ledger, the City’s total year-to-date general fund personnel expenses — as of May 31 — stood at about $18.8 million. At that same time, the local government’s total year-to-date general fund operating expenses were calculated at about $7.4 million.
As of May 2023 the City’s water and sewer fund posted a year-to-date net profit of about $9.7 million, while the City’s gas fund posted a year-to-date net profit of about $6.9 million.
At the end of May, total year-to-date water and sewer fund revenue was calculated at about $29.3 million, with fund-related expenses chalked up at about $19.5 million.
Once again, the City’s actuals outperformed the FY ’23 budget projections. About $14.4 million in water sales were predicted for the entire fiscal year, along with $7.6 million in sewer sales.
As of May 31, the fund’s water sales revenues were tabbed at about $16.5 million, while sewer sales were listed at $9.7 million.
As for expenditures, the FY ’23 budget anticipated about $16.3 million in water and sewer fund capital expenses. As of May 31, however, the actual amount spent on such expenditures was considerably lower — just $3.8 for the whole fiscal year up to that point.
Total year-to-date gas fund revenues, as of May 31, were listed at about $42 million, with fund expenses listed at about $35 million.
The ’23 FY budget anticipated about $27.1 million in total gas sales throughout the year. By May 31, however, the fund’s total gas sales revenues were listed at about $36.2 million.
The fiscal year budget also anticipated about $19.3 million in natural gas purchase costs. At the end of May, though, the fund had already spent about $24.4 million on the expenditures.
The ’23 FY budget also anticipated about $6.2 million in capital expenses; as of May 31, the fund had only expended about $3.1 million in that category for the entire fiscal year up to that point.
Total year-to-date electric fund net profit for the City of Cartersville, at the end of May, was tabbed at a little under $500,000.
The year-to-date revenues to expenditures ratio was almost evenly split — about $51.8 million in money collected and about $51.4 million money spent.
The City’s total year-to-date stormwater net profit, as of May 31, stood at about $313,000. At that time, the City’s total year-to-date solid waste net profit was tabbed at about $700,000, while the City’s total year-to-date fiber optics fund revenue was calculated at about $1.2 million.
The City held about $10 million in its SPLOST 2020 coffers at the end of May. At that point, the City’s 2014 SPLOST account balance was about $231,991; its 2003 SPLOST account balance was listed at $60,313.70.
The City of Cartersville concluded May 2023 with about $202 million in total restricted cash balance and about $85.8 million in total unrestricted cash balance.
“Unrestricted cash increased due to increases in the water, gas, solid waster, stormwater and fiber funds while decreases occurred in the general, grant, electric and garage funds,” City documents read. “Restricted cash decreased due to increases in the hotel motel tax, motor vehicle tax, SPLOST 2020, debt service and SPLOST 2003 while decreases occurred in the American Rescue Plan Act, tourism product development and pension funds.”