Cartersville vs. Woodland: The Lady Purple Hurricanes volleyball team won its fourth match in a row on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Woodland.
Cartersville improved to 17-9 overall and 2-0 in Region 7-AAAAA with the 25-14/25-12 two-set sweep.
Cartersville is ranked eighth in the latest Class AAAAA MaxPreps poll.
Woodland fell to 5-16 overall and 0-2 in region play. It was Woodland’s fourth loss in a row.
Cartersville’s streak also includes victories over Sonoraville, LaFayette and Calhoun.
All four victories were sweeps for the Lady Purple Hurricanes.
Ailee England leads the Lady Purple Hurricanes with 198 kills. England had five kills in the sweep against Woodland.
Addison Marisko had 12 kills against Woodland and has 143 for the season.
Holly Dufrene also had five kills against Woodland and has 123 for the season. She also leads the team with 31 aces.
Mckenzie Wilkie had 12 digs against Woodland and has 58 for the season. Aubree Barrett also had 58 digs.
Cass vs. Hiram: The Cass Lady Colonels have won two out of their last three games, including Tuesday’s victory against Hiram.
The Lady Colonels beat Hiram 25-21 and 29-27 in a dramatic two-set victory.
Cass improved its record to 4-17 overall and 1-1 in Region 7-AAAAA action.
Jada Zimmerman leads Cass with 97 kills. Caidence Woolridge has 263 digs.
Two Cass players have at least 30 aces. Zimmerman leads with 38, and Carson Brannon has 36.
Cass returned to action Thursday against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.