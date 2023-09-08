A three-vehicle, multiple-injury collision on Burnt Hickory Road near Tate Way claimed the life of a Cartersville woman. Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton confirmed the driver who perished in the accident was 35-year-old Amber Pitner.
The Georgia State Patrol stated in the morning of Sept. 6, a white GMC Sierra traveling southbound steered into the northbound lane to avoid a southbound white Toyota Corolla, which had stopped, yielding to turn left into a private driveway. The Sierra struck the left rear of the Corolla, then collided with the front of a northbound-traveling white Kia Forte. According to the Georgia State Patrol’s preliminary report, evidence revealed the Sierra truck was “following too closely.”
Drivers of the Sierra and Forte were transported to Piedmont Medical Center, while a toddler in a car seat in the rear of the Corolla was air-lifted to Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital of Atlanta. Ms. Pitner, driver of the Forte, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation of the collision.