When the calendar turned to September, the Cartersville Lady Canes and the Woodland Lady Wildcats started the second month of the softball season with winning records.
Cartersville: The Cartersville Lady Canes three-game winning streak ended last week when it fell to Carrollton, 6-4.
However, the Purple Hurricanes got back on track Tuesday with a 10-4 win over Hiram.
Cartersville outhit Hiram 11-5.
The Lady Canes got plenty of support from the top of the order as Addi Burns had three hits and two RBIs.
Jordan Bishop had two hits. Both Burns and Bishop scored twice.
Erin McCray finished the game with two RBIs.
Extra-base hits were part of the team’s arsenal with Zannah Key, Taryn Bardley and McCray picking up doubles.
Bishop, LaKiya Banks and Allana Williams each tripled.
Kennedy Stevens picked up the win from the pitching circle with a six-strikeout performance.
Zoe Shiflett struck out two batters in 1 ⅓ innings of relief.
Woodland: The Lady Wildcats went into a 10-3 record after winning three out of the last four.
The streak ended on Tuesday with a 6-5 loss to Calhoun.
Calhoun scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the victory.
The Wildcats outhit Calhoun 9-8 despite the loss.
Elizabeth Hartsfield led the offense against Calhoun with two hits and an RBI.
Alana Carnes, Bailey Ryan and Karmen Zeferino all had RBIs.
Two pitchers went to the circle for the Lady Wildcats. Peyton Dorn struck out four in four innings, and Haley Collum struck out three in two innings.
Cass: The Lady Colonies headed into this week’s action with a 4-10 record.
Cass is coming off one of its biggest victories of the year, a 14-0 decision against Rome.
As of Wednesday, Rome was 1-5 in region action.
Adairsville: The Lady Tigers headed into the month of September with a 2-9 record.
The Lady Tigers rolled to a 15-3 victory against Ridgeland on Wednesday.
Ashlynn Durden leads the team with a .375 average.
Ashlyn is batting .368 and Gabi Becerra is hitting .355 with a home run. She leads the team with 11 RBI.
Through 47 ⅔ innings, Chelsea Bates has 32 strikeouts.