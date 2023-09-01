A relatively brief meeting of the Bartow County Planning Commission came and went with little in the way of controversy on Aug. 28, as members of the board opted to unanimously recommend approval of all three items on the public agenda.
That included a request from applicant WIMAC One, LLC, to rezone about 33 acres along Cassville Road from A-1 agriculture to a planned use development (PUD) classification.
The recommendation for approval came with a condition that a six-foot-tall solid fence be constructed along the northwest property boundary, next to existing residential properties.
A corresponding land use change — from low density residential and commercial to residential/mixed use — was also approved for the site.
“This vacant lot touches the Hamilton Crossing planned development, where there’s a daycare, a multi-tenant commercial retail center and then homes behind it,” Bartow County Zoning Administrator Richard Osborne said. “This proposal would also be a planned development with commercial on 293 and then about 90 townhomes and at the very back would be about 45 single family homes.”
Osborne described the proposed location of the mixed use project as “infill” type development.
“There’s existing development and growing developments in the Cassville area,” he said. “Such as the Hamilton Crossing development and the Dollar General, which is planning to relocate to a bigger Dollar General directly on 41.”
Before the proposed PUD can move forward, Osborne said a traffic impact study will be required.
“And because it’s low lying area with some County designated floodplain and a creek that is State waters, it’s going to take a little extra engineering study work,” he added. “So it is probably something like a two-year, approximate, buildout.”
Elsewhere on the docket, the commission voted to recommend approval of a request from applicant Michael Howren to rezone a portion of 5 and 11 Vaughan Dairy Road from A-1 to R-1 residential.
“It’s in the Rydal area, off 411,” Osborne said. “In order to be code compliant, it makes sense for each of those homes to be on their own piece of property.”
The remainder of the property, Osborne continued, measures close to 125 acres.
“That would stay zoned A-1 agriculture, that is a proposed large lot rural subdivision under review at the staff level,” he said. “Those would be two to three acre lots for about 50 homes to be built off Vaughn Dairy Road.”
A rezoning request from applicants Refined Realty and Steven Meissner to rezone a lot at 83 Summit Ridge Circle from A-1 to R-1 for a split was also recommended for approval.
Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor is set to cast a decisive vote on all of the items at a public hearing slated for Sept 13 at 10 a.m. at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center at 135 West Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.
Osborne said the agenda for the next Bartow County Planning Commission — scheduled for 6 p.m. at the same location on Sept. 25 — is already taking shape.
And there are some pretty big items on docket, including an application from Waypoint Residential, LLC requesting the rezoning of about 41 acres along Bethel Place off Highway 20 from a M-1 mining designation to a R-3 residential classification.
“Near I-75, it would be south of the old Shoney’s and south of where an apartment complex is currently under construction with grading,” Osborne said. “It looks like approximately 360 units.”
The same applicant also seeks a land use map amendment for the property, which would switch it from mining to medium/high density residential.
Elsewhere at the Sept. 25 meeting, the planning commission is also set to hear a rezoning request for a proposed concrete plant off Highway 411.
“West of the new electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant site,” Osborne said.
s sent to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) in July, the proposed Basic Ready Mix operation would be on a roughly four-acre parcel, with a project completion date tabbed for January 2024.
The request would shift the property zoning from A-1 to I-1 industrial. A corresponding land use map amendment — flipping the parcel from residential/mixed-use to industrial — is also proposed for the site.
Yet another rezoning request would facilitate the development of a new indoor waste transfer station on Highway 293, fairly close to the Bartow County and Cobb County line.
“At the corner of Kelli Clark Court, there’s an existing building and about five acres of land,” Osborne said. “That existing building would be renovated.”
The property would remain zoned I-1. A conditional use permit is required, however, before the proposed development can move forward.
Per DCA documents filed in August, estimated value of the Capital Waste Services, Inc. project would be in the $8 million to $10 million range, with 2025 penciled in as the completion date for the entire development.
A new Dollar General store is also proposed near Clear Creek Elementary School, at the intersection of Highway 41 and Pleasant Valley Road.
“That would just be rezoning from agriculture to commercial,” Osborne said.
Also on the agenda is an application in the vicinity of Rydal, at the corner of Highway 411 and Sugar Hill Road.
“It’s the private recreation facility, the ticket fields,” Osborne said. “Two years ago, the Patel family got approval for commercial zoning and the first phase of this recreational complex … since that initial zoning, they’ve purchased additional properties and in order to fully expand, they propose to add these lands to the commercial zoning and have a revised concept plan showing all of the proposed fields.”
Commissioner Taylor is scheduled to accept or reject the planning commission’s recommendations for all of those items at a Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center meeting set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 4.