Six days prior to the first day of classes, Cartersville City Schools will present a Back-to-School Community Luncheon Aug. 4.
The outreach event will take place at three times — 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m. — in Cartersville High School’s cafeteria at 320 E. Church St. Along with dining on-site, area residents will be able to take their plates to go.
“We are truly so excited for this opportunity to bring our wonderful Cartersville community together to support school meals,” CCS School Nutrition Director Christina Nichols said. “We believe that this event is important not only to be able to support our families who have an unmet need, but also to show our community what school meals are now.”
While they continue to serve “kid favorites like cheeseburgers and Pop-Tarts,” she noted students also are introduced to other less familiar food items.
“We find that having a combination of familiar and new foods can really lay the groundwork for our students expanding their palate,” Nichols said. “We know that our students are our customers and their parents and teachers can be our biggest cheerleaders. Our hope is that by opening our cafeteria to our community we will get a few more cheerleaders while also supporting our families who need some extra assistance.”
During the Back-to-School Community Luncheon, the public will be able to select from numerous dining options — salad/sandwich bar; build-your-own tacos, nachos or burritos; chicken tenders and wings; and cheese, pepperoni or buffalo chicken pizza.
“We have always taken pride in the food that we serve here at Cartersville City Schools and our new CHS cafeteria has just taken this to the next level,” Nichols said. “Construction delays in 2021 caused us to open our cafeteria in stages, with the full cafeteria opening a couple of months after school started.
“We decided that this was the perfect opportunity to bring the community into our new cafeteria while showcasing the food that we are proud to serve our students every day. Each serving line will be set-up exactly like it was a typical school day.”
In referencing the Back-to-School Community Luncheon’s dining options, Nichols shared the salad bar remains one of the “most popular lines” with adult guests.
“Options on the salad bar include romaine lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, carrots, red peppers, celery, diced turkey, diced ham, diced egg, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, croutons, sunflower seeds, pecans, dried cranberries, etc.,” she said. “Additionally, we make salads, such as chicken salad, pasta salad, broccoli salad, pimento cheese, etc. that we also put on the serving line with the ‘theme’ typically being what we have on our homestyle line.
“So for example, on the days that we serve General Tso’s chicken and rice with egg rolls on the homestyle line, we add crispy chow mein noodles, mandarin oranges, purple cabbage and soy sesame vinaigrette on the salad bar.”
Area residents can purchase tickets for $12 per person, which consists of a $4 meal and a $8 donation. While tickets can be purchased at the event, Nichols said those interested are encouraged to obtain them in advance at https://givebutter.com/canesnutrition.
According to the website, “all proceeds go to feeding hungry kids in our community.” There also is an option for supporters to solely place a donation and not partake in the meal portion of the event.
“This past school year we heard from families who sincerely struggled to afford school meals, but they did not meet the threshold to qualify for the free/reduced price meal benefit,” Nichols said. “In the past, we may have had a few families for whom this was the case, but we saw an increase this past year. This puts us in a hard position, because we know the importance of making sure students are fed.
“A hungry child cannot learn, and beyond that, nutritious food is important for strong growth and development. The heart of our district's mission is to help students succeed, so providing them with the fuel to power effective learning is important."
The families of the students, who will benefit from the luncheon’s proceeds, are facing a variety of challenges.
“For some parents, working two jobs means that they simply do not have the time to pack a lunch, but it also often puts them over the threshold for free/reduced price meals,” Nichols said. “We have others who are single parents with one child, which makes the income threshold really low for qualifying for free/reduced meals. As the school year went on, we worked with our school social workers to identify students who had high balances and who also may have a need.
“At one school, for example, we had 10 students who were known to the social worker as having a need, but who did not qualify for free/reduced meals. In the past, there might be one to two students who fell into this category, and we were typically able to find donors to sponsor these children. This year the need was greater, and we knew we needed to do something different.”
A Marietta resident, Nichols joined CCS in October 2015 as the school nutrition coordinator and was promoted to her current position in 2018. The School Nutrition Department consists of nearly 50 employees.
“Our hope is that by attending our Back-to-School Community Luncheon, our community will really be able to understand that our heart is truly in every dish that we make for our students,” Nichols said. “And also, that when we say that our vision is to see Every Student Fed, we mean it.”