For the fifth year, the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations to highlight its top young professionals. Nomination forms for the IMPACT Awards can be obtained and submitted online at www.CartersvilleChamber.com.
“The IMPACT Awards were created to recognize young professionals, under the age of 40, living and/or working in Bartow County who are doing outstanding work in their field of expertise and through their service to community,” said Cindy Williams, CEO of the local chamber. “It is an honor to recognize these individuals who go above and beyond in their daily lives.
“By shining a spotlight on outstanding young professionals, our hope is that it is motivating and encouraging to current and future generations of Bartow County citizens and provides a positive example by which others can model their actions.”
Since it was established, the IMPACT Awards has turned into a sought-after achievement among the Chamber’s members.
“Over the five years, we have seen an increase in nominations while maintaining the same outstanding caliber of applicants,” Williams said. “The competition is steep and a quick look at past recipients emphasizes that point. To be one of five individuals recognized among the business community of over 950 Chamber member organizations representing over 40,000 employees, is quite an honor.”
To be eligible for an IMPACT Award, adult candidates need to be younger than 40 as of Sept. 30, and employed by one of the Chamber’s member organizations. Individuals need to turn in their nomination forms by Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. A maximum of five applicants will be chosen by external judges.
“The Chamber is seeking the broader community’s assistance in identifying nominees,” Williams said. “We recognize that there are shining star individuals sprinkled throughout our county who may not have interacted with the Chamber and therefore may otherwise fly under the radar.
“Nominating a candidate is quick and easy. Simply visit the Chamber website at CartersvilleChamber.com and follow the links. The only required information is the nominee’s name and employer. Even if the age of the nominee is unknown, that is OK. The Chamber will use the information provided to confirm eligibility.”
The Chamber presented its first IMPACT Awards to Kelly Armstrong — parts operations manager, YANMAR America Corp.; Dr. Marc Feuerbach — superintendent, Cartersville City Schools; Jessica Mitcham — former executive director, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter; Lillie Read — director, Cartersville Downtown Development Authority; and Tom Shinall — director of development, Savoy Automobile Museum and co-founder/CEO, The TC Show.
During its second year, IMPACT Awards were bestowed upon Noble & Main Coffee Co. owner Madi Davis; State Rep. Matthew Gambill; Lara J Designs owner Lara Jeanneret; Mecole Ledbetter, who served as Georgia Highlands College’s Bachelor of Business Administration program coordinator at the time; and Pritchard Injury Firm owner Zach Pritchard.
“Recognizing these individuals brings me great joy,” Williams said. “I am personally a believer in hard work and the pursuit of excellence. I love to see others shine by dedicating themselves to a career and a cause.
“When these same individuals perform their duties with a heart of service, it makes the world a better place. The resonating impact of good deeds and jobs well done are endless.”
Looking back over the awards’ past winners, Williams shared the recipients have run the gamut in professions, talents and age.
“Some have led exceptional programing and mentorship within their workplace,” she said. “Others have dedicated themselves to volunteer causes outside of their normal workday. We have recognized recipients in small business, manufacturing, government, education and nonprofit. The point being that regardless of an individual’s chosen path, he or she can make a positive impact in the environment around them.”
The award program’s 2021 winners were Dr. Alan Barnes, owner of Georgia Direct Family Care; Goodwill of North Georgia’s Trey Benham, Black Bartow Events’ co-founder; Bartow County Chief Magistrate Judge Brandon Bryson; Scottlin Smith, Love Travels Beyond Inc.’s founder and Black Bartow Events’ co-founder; and Jessie Weaver, Heating & Air Inc.’s general manager.
Last year’s recipients included Nick Barnett, businessman and charter member president of the Bartow County Lions Club; Bobbie Bruton, instructional lead teacher at Cartersville Elementary; Katie Gobbi, Euharlee’s community development director; Michael Kobito, 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year; and Amanda Tant, vice president of Advocates for Children.
“Receiving the IMPACT Award is an immense honor,” Gobbi told The Daily Tribune News after accepting her IMPACT Award. “To be listed among the winners this year along with such impressive individuals is an honor and a privilege. One hopes that any project or effort at which you are working will be impactful. The work I do is absolutely a labor of love — and to be recognized in this capacity is icing on the cake.”
The 2023 IMPACT winners will be announced during the Chamber’s Quarterly Luncheon Nov. 14.