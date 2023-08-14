Jarrod Roberts, chief appraiser of the Bartow County Tax Assessors’ office, delved into the nuts and bolts of property tax assessments at a special presentation on Aug. 9.
“What we’re not is some dark, scary figure that’s sitting back in the shadows with our hands in your pockets,” he began his speech at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center in Cartersville. “We’re County employees, just like any other County employees. So we try to be transparent.”
Roberts said there are about 48,000 different parcels in Bartow County, with those tracts containing an estimated 30,000 homes.
“The total value of the property, that is nothing more than our appraised value,” he said. “And then we take that down to what’s considered the assessment rate … in the State of Georgia, it’s 40% of our appraised value.”
Roberts said his office is audited every year by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts — and by the Georgia Department of Revenue every three years.
“They come in and do a little bit more of an audit on our methodology,” he said.
From the outset, Roberts said there’s a profound difference between the terms “equal” and “equitable.”
He used a restaurant analogy, where hypothetical customers chowing down on hot dogs, steak and caviar are asked to split a $100 group bill.
A $33.33 bill across the board, regardless of the individual orders, might seem “fair” to some people — but Roberts argues to the contrary.
“Just like the manager of the restaurant would divide that bill up evenly for what they actually have, that’s very much what we’ll do in the assessors’ office,” he said. “We’ll put a value on each one of these properties just like a restaurant did for each one of those meals to come up with a value that the tax bill can be based on, that is more fair and equitable.”
To do so, Roberts said the first step in the process is taking a look at surrounding home sales data.
“It’s not always, truly perfect comparables because we’re governed to value every property in the county and not every property in the county has a comparable out there that has sold in the last 12 months,” he said. “Along with many other things, we’ll look at square footage, the location of the sale, we’ll look at the terms and conditions of the properties that sold — how much they took out a loan for, just verifying that it wasn’t between relatives.”
The age of structures, he said, are also a major variable in the pricing schedules. Even details as small as extra bathrooms and basements, he added, could play a role in why otherwise similar homes could have starkly different assessments.
“So we do have to make adjustments,” Roberts said. “We keep a large real estate database and there’s usually going to be two factors that’s going to change your notice of assessment … sometimes it might be a new addition, a remodel, things like that where you’re taking up a building permit.”
By and large, however, Roberts said the largest variable in assessments remains housing market demand itself.
“It is no doubt an extremely high, increasing market right now,” he said.
Roberts described the role the assessors’ office plays in the budget-formulating process for the local taxing authorities — i.e., the County and municipal governments, as well as the school systems.
“All I do is, when the time comes — and we’ve actually gone through that process here recently — I send them all the data and all the summary sheets that they need,” he said. “So that way, they can see how much the tax digest is for that year.”
Roberts closed out his presentation by addressing Gov. Brian Kemp’s property tax relief grants.
About $950 million in “homestead tax relief grant” funding was appropriated to the Georgia Department of Revenue as part of the State’s 2023 fiscal year budget.
“If you don’t know if you’re going to get the tax grant on your property tax bill, on the assessment notices that we send out … about halfway down that assessment notice on the far right, it has that homestead column,” he said. “It’s basically a yes or a no — if it says yes, you’re getting the tax grant, if it’s no, it’s probably a rental property or commercial, something like that.”