The deluge of thunderstorms stopped just long enough for the White City Council to convene for a monthly meeting on Aug. 7.
At the top of the agenda, White City Clerk Robin Cochran said the local government is working on updating its meetings data on its website.
“Minutes and agendas are permanent records and have to be kept forever,” she told council members. “So for no reason could they ever be destroyed, deleted, shredded, whatever.”
Cochran said the City’s computers were recently searched for “missing minutes.”
“We were not able to find the missing minutes, however, we did find a recording where a former city clerk read the minutes from one of the missing months aloud and we will be recreating them from that recording,” Cochran said. “That will be the February 2022 minutes.”
Nor can the local government find its official minutes from a February 2023 meeting.
“We found out today that we have a recording of that on Facebook and we should be able to retrieve those minutes, get those typed up and put that out there on our website,” Cochran continued.
Cochran said that City of White Mayor Curtis Powell has signed off on the purchase of two new computers for the clerk’s office.
“The cost to the City is $3,469 and includes onsite installation,” she said.
Qualifying for several open municipal government seats, Cochran said, runs from Aug. 21-Aug. 23.
“During those days, citizens wanting to qualify for the election can come in and get their paperwork,” she said. “Payment of fees must be made when you turn in your packet … it’s $36 for council members and $42.75 to run for mayor.”
City of White Police Chief Jason Smith kept his monthly report to the council fairly brief.
“We’re still conducting I say heavy patrol on Richards Road,” he told council members. “Trying to curb the commercial vehicles coming through there.”
City of White water department representative Jimmy Nichols was not on hand to provide his monthly report to the council.
“I know we had a couple of leaks that we worked on,” said Powell.
At the meeting, Powell gave a quick update on the local government’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD)-mandated mitigation efforts pertaining to PFOS and PFAS standards.
“We do have an engineer who’s working on those for us,” he said. “We’re currently waiting on a letter from the Corps of Engineers stating that they’re OK with moving forward — we’ve received all the other letters from the EPD and the other agencies that are involved in an environmental aspect of the project.”
A request for proposals related to a water audit, Powell said, went out last month.
“It closes on the 16th,” he said. “So at the September meeting, we’ll be voting on the firm that we want to assist us in getting this audit checklist completed — we have requested an extension because, technically, it’s due August the 15th but I was told that they’re pretty OK with providing extensions.”
At the Aug. 7 meeting, council members also voted to approve the rezoning of 542 Old Tennessee Highway from R-1 residential to R-3 residential.
“Regardless of the permitted uses in the R-3 district, the residential structure that will be constructed or installed on the lot shall be limited to one single family detached structure,” Powell said. “The official zoning map shall be amended accordingly.”
The council concluded the meeting by approving an application to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) for about $10,000 in local maintenance improvement grant (LMIG) funding.
“We’re responsible for a 30% match,” Powell said. “It’s some money that could help us.”
As for potential LMIG-funded projects, Powell said the money could be used to patch water leaks along the City’s roadways.
“Asphalt has went up,” he said. “I think it’s about as cheap to get concrete now as it is asphalt.”
At a work session meeting held prior to the council gathering, Powell said that the local government is considering investing in new GPS and camera systems for several of its City-owned vehicles.
“It’s a yearly, recurring fee,” he said. “They come out, install it, set it up, everything — it is turnkey.”
Powell indicated 10 City-owned vehicles would likely be outfitted with the camera units.
“They can monitor your speed, your hard braking, all that stuff,” he said.