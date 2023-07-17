The Bartow County Board of Education paid tribute to Dr. Sharon Collum during its work session July 10.
Currently the executive director of federal programs and professional learning for Bartow County School System, she is retiring from BCSS after 32 years of service. Her retirement, which was approved during the April 17 board meeting, will be effective Aug. 1.
BCSS Superintendent Dr. Phillip Page described Collum as an “incredible lady” and “one of a kind.”
“She is someone that’s been involved in our most critical conversations in this school district,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve done much here without your opinion, your voice and your guidance in what we do, especially in the area of academics.”
Prior to assuming her current position in June 2019, Collum served as a teacher at South Central Middle and Cass Middle from 1993 to 2000; curriculum coordinator at Taylorsville Elementary from 2001 to 2005; assistant principal at Taylorsville Elementary from 2006 to 2007; coordinator of elementary instruction from 2007 to 2008; and principal at Euharlee Elementary from 2009 to 2019.
“For me, one of the most important hires we’ve had is Dr. Chiprany selected you in 2019 to be our executive director of federal programs and instruction and academics,” Page told Collum. “We are so thankful you have helped guide our school district to a Model PLC status. You have helped 18 schools become Model PLC schools.
“You were instrumental in the amazing Cognia work. We’re going to talk about that a little bit more. If our board members happen to see our Cognia score, it is one of the highest that you will find in the country. And it’s because of Dr. Collum and the work she’s done.”
Following Page’s comments, BCSS Deputy Superintendent Dr. David Chiprany also expressed his appreciation of Collum.
“She is amazing,” he said. “We all know that, right? One of the best days of my career was offering the job to her. I’ve worked with thousands of people in my career. This is my 30th year, next year. She is without a doubt one of the best ever.”
Later in the work session, Chiprany highlighted the system’s Cognia score that Page previously mentioned. Along with Chiprany and Collum, the BCSS Cognia team — which sought input from stakeholders — was spearheaded by Tania Amerson and Jamie Hauskins.
“We received a total score of 383 out of 400, which to me is pretty amazing,” Chiprany said. “… For the past few years, the average score for a typical system is 278 to 283.
“We were very pleased with our score. We feel this score validates our mission, vision, commitments we established collectively and are continuing to strive to perfect our processes in all areas.”
The BCSS’ last Cognia accreditation score was 246.64 and it was achieved in 2015, he said.
In Chiprany’s overview, slides shared “Cognia Performance Standards define excellence in every aspect of education. New standards and the key characteristics are the foundation for Cognia’s approach to continuous improvement — not just to accreditation. … The findings are organized into narratives around four key characteristics critical to the success of any educational institution: culture of learning, leadership for learning, engagement of learning and growth in learning.”
His slide presentation also included a quote from Dr. Swanson, Cognia regional accreditation evaluator — “I would like to add that you and your team did the most complete self study and detailed reporting of any that I have ever seen while working with Cognia and congratulate you on the work you are doing for learners. Wishing you the very best for the future.”